ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

John Stossel: A Different Park

By John Stossel
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jr8DG_0dKAPyI300

People want "public" rather than "private."

Public is ... free, right? Wide open. Sharing. Available to everyone. All good things.

"Private" is ... selfish, closed, for the rich.

Clearly, public must be better.

But then why do the words "public toilet" make me cringe? I think: dirty, smelly, ugly, maybe dangerous.

Lots of people think that.

I know because I watch tourists stare at the long line of people waiting to use a public toilet near my office in Manhattan.

"Yuck," they say, with a disgusted look. "Why would someone line up for that?"

"A lot of people say that," laughed a bathroom attendant.

Wait, a bathroom attendant?

Yes. This is a different sort of bathroom, in a different kind of park.

There is ice skating, pingpong, juggling lessons, yoga lessons ... all for free.

Two attendants clean the bathrooms 30 times a day, and the bathrooms are furnished with flowers and paintings. Speakers play classical music.

Facebook:Stossel: Facebook and its fact-blocker friends

This is a huge difference from 37 years ago, when Bryant Park was filled with vagrants and trash. It was then that urban redeveloper Dan Biederman managed to persuade city politicians to let him try to run the park.

He got money from local businesses and tried innovative things, like playing music in the bathrooms.

"It's just another element, along with flowers, recessed lighting and artwork, that makes people think they're going to be safe," says Biederman in my new video.

Safety is important because crime is up.

But there's little crime in Bryant Park because crime thrives in dark corners, and this park is filled with people.

Plus little businesses like Joe Coffee Co. and Le Pain Quotidien. They pay for the park. Some people object to that.

"A park isn't supposed to be about business!" they say.

Parental choice:Stossel: Let the parents choose

Biederman responds, "In the current state of things you can't have 'passive spaces.' Too many people are circulating who are violent or emotionally disturbed."

To discourage such people, he fills his park businesses and activities — like the juggling lessons. When lots of people are in a park, he says, vagrancy is less of a problem.

Still, he sometimes must deal with troubled people. The worst, he says, are people who take the drug K2 and suddenly get so hot that they take their clothes off.

Our guards "guide them out of the park," says Biederman.

It all works. Twelve million people visit Bryant Park every year, and none of it costs taxpayers a penny. Actually, the city makes money, says Biederman, because "the increased real estate taxes paid by the surrounding buildings it's $33 million a year."

"Why can't governments do this?" I ask.

"They do, at times," he responds. He points to Central Park.

But Central Park was rescued by a private charity, one I happen to work with. Before we started managing the park, it, too, was run-down, dangerous, covered in trash and graffiti.

That often happens to public property. Politicians rarely spend much time on boring tasks like maintenance.

"A typical thing for parks departments to do is take old oil drums ... and use them as trash cans," says Biederman. "Oil drums are really ugly. What does that say to the public?"

He installs elegant trash cans. Then he has them emptied often. "That signifies that someone cares," he explains.

Biederman runs "private" parks in other places, like Salesforce Park in San Francisco and Fair Park in Dallas.

All save taxpayers money, while government-run parks cost taxpayers money.

When government does things, most everything costs more and is lower quality.

One of my first Stossel TV videos was a report on an NYC park that spent $2 million on its bathroom. The Parks Commissioner claimed $2 million was "a good deal."

"But you can buy whole houses in that neighborhood for less than what you spent on this bathroom," I said.

"These are very, very durable materials," he replied.

Give me a break. Bryant Park's nicer bathroom uses similar durable materials. But it cost much, much less.

Whenever possible, let the private sector do it.

John Stossel is creator of Stossel TV and author of "Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media."

Comments / 0

Related
nyacknewsandviews.com

Roaming Through Rockland: Panoramic Views on The Long Path

Developed by General Electric scientist Vincent Joseph Schaefer in the 1930s to connect New York City hikers to the Adirondancks, the Long Path is a 357 mile footpath from New York City to New York State’s Capital region. Inspired by the Appalachian Trail’s development in 1921, Schaefer named this stretch of land after Walt Whitman’s “Song of the Open Road,” in which the poet describes “the long brown path that leads wherever I choose.”
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
The News-Messenger

Stossel: Facebook and its fact-blocker friends

I've reported how Facebook censors me. Now I've learned that they also censor environmentalist Michael Shellenberger, statistician Bjorn Lomborg and former New York Times columnist John Tierney. Facebook's "fact-checkers" claim we spread "misinformation." In my new video, Tierney argues that the "people guilty of spreading misinformation are Facebook and its...
INTERNET
The Independent

SantaCon back in NYC despite rise of Omicron variant

SantaCon, the notorious Christmas-themed bar crawl in New York City, has descended on Manhattan once again, after last year’s iteration was canceled due to Covid. Even before the worldwide pandemic, the event was notorious in the city, as hordes of red-and-white clad revelers would spend a weekend each year stumbling through the city, vomiting on the street, fighting each other, and in general earning their place on the naughty list.Now, this year’s renewed events comes as the Omicron variant has been in roughly half of US states. New York had 13 cases of Omicron in the city as of...
HEALTH
talbotspy.org

An End of Year Present: The John Ford Park

As Talbot County comes to the close of 2021, it was particularly heartwarming for the Spy to discover that the Rails-to-Trails park has been named in memory of John F. Ford, the late Town of Easton Council’s president and long time staff member of the Chesapeake Museum Maritime Museum.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stossel
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Fair Park#Real Estate Taxes#Joe Coffee Co#Le Pain Quotidien
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
Atlas Obscura

Albany Rural Cemetery

Incorporated in 1841 and consecrated in 1844, the Albany Rural Cemetery was founded as a response to the deteriorating condition of old city burying grounds. The grounds of the new Cemetery were laid out by Major David Bates Douglass, the landscape engineer who had previously designed Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. Miles of carriage roads and paths wound through hills, glades, woods, and ravines giving visitors a chance to admire the scenery and potential plots to purchase.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
S. F. Mori

Have You Seen The BIG, RED TREE By The Capitol?

Big, Red Christmas Tree(Image is author's) There is a large pine tree which can be seen by anyone driving or walking up by the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City during the evening hours. The tree is in someone's yard and is a spectacular sight when it is lit up at night with all the red lights.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS New York

JFK Airport’s New Terminal 1 Will Have Nearly 2 Dozen International Gates, Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans Monday to build a new Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. “We are so interconnected with the rest of the globe. We want people to come from all over to find themselves right at the doorstep of New York,” she said. “So they find the opportunity to come here, visit New York, visit our friends in New Jersey, see upstate New York and continue their journey across the nation – but come here first.” Hochul said the 2.4 million square foot terminal will have 23 new international gates to handle more than 20 million customers a year. “It’s hard to imagine how large that is, but it’s going to be built on the current footprint of Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3,” she said. “That’s big. That is a large space.” She expects to break ground on the $9.5 billion project next year, with the first 14 gates opening in 2026. “When it is done, it will be an experience that is worthy of the name New York and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy,” she said. The new terminal will also feature state-of-the-art security and streamlined roadway access.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Rare Abraham Lincoln Penny Sells for Staggering Price

A rare Lincoln penny from 1922 sold online for $2,910. Imagine finding one of those in your spare change! The penny sold after 32 bids were placed on eBay. The penny, featuring 16th President Abraham Lincoln, is missing a mint mark. Typically, a mark should be visible under the coin’s mint year. A mint mark is a letter that identifies where the coin was made. For the penny in question, it’s missing a D under the year 1922. This type of rare penny has been referred to as the “1922 No D Lincoln cents.” Jamie Hernandez, a price guide editor for Professional Coin Grading 3Service says that there was “sloppiness in the production.”
SHOPPING
theridgewoodblog.net

Park Absolutely For Free

Ridgewood NJ, Saturday December 18, 2021 Santa’s House in Memorial Park at Van Neste Square will be open from 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Come and visit Santa, and let him know what your Christmas wish is . Sources tell the Ridgewood blog that because of COVID Santa may cut you some slack this year. Santa does not require ID and a vaccine card .
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

69
Followers
134
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy