ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

A Delta flight to Los Angeles was diverted after a drunken passenger assaulted a flight attendant and US air marshal, police say

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6hFb_0dKAPtsQ00
The passenger was charged with disorderly behaviour and public drunkness, police said.

aviation-images.com/Getty Images

  • A Delta flight to Los Angeles was diverted after a drunk passenger became violent, police said .
  • The 35-year-old allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.
  • He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkness.

A Delta flight was diverted Thursday after a drunken passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and US air marshal, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The flight, which was traveling from Washington to Los Angeles, had to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the 35-year-old passenger was intoxicated and became "disruptive, causing a security concern," WUSA9 reported .

Oklahoma City Police Department said in a statement that the suspect was arrested after the plane had landed. He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkness.

"He was screaming," passenger Ana Cobian told WUSA9. "But everyone remained calm and everyone understood that we couldn't create more of a scene.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told NBC News : "An air marshal on board intervened, at which point the passenger assaulted the air marshal," he said. "The air marshal was basically able to get them in custody."

Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The airline said in a statement to WUSA9: "Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and federal air marshals on Delta flight 342 from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement."

Pennington was released Friday on bond, the Oklahoma County Detention Center told Fox News.

There have been multiple cases of unruly passengers on flights in recent months.

In October, a Delta Airlines flier was arrested after he allegedly punched another passenger . The dispute occurred after one of the passengers put an item in his seat pocket. In a video verified by NBC News, the two men fought in the aisle while several people attempted to restrain them.

In the same month, the US Department of Justice charged a 21-year-old Delta Airlines passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the face and attempted to breach the cockpit .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

I flew Aeromexico for the first time and wasn't impressed by the Mexican flag carrier's old planes despite seatback TVs and free-flowing booze

Aeromexico serves as the flag carrier of Mexico and has close links with Delta Air Lines. Seat-back entertainment screens were found at every seat, a rarity on most US airlines, and alcohol was complimentary. But the aircraft seemed quite out of date and filled with tired-looking and worn seats. Aeromexico...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Uber deactivated some transgender drivers' accounts for submitting 'fraudulent' profile photos taken after they transitioned, a report says

Uber deactivated the accounts of some transgender drivers after they updated their profile photos, per the LA Times. Some of the drivers said Uber had deemed their post-transition photos as fraudulent, per The Times. Uber said it had "misrouted" some of the update requests, resulting in a "regrettable customer experience."
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Business Insider

Two Washington men charged for falsely claiming to be Native American artists in order to sell counterfeit art and craftwork

Two Washington artists falsely claimed Nez Percé and San Carlos Apache tribal membership. The pair sold pendants, totem poles, and masks under the guise of tribal affiliation. Misrepresenting goods as being produced by Indigenous peoples violates federal law. Washington residents Lewis Anthony Rath, 52, and Jerry Chris Van Dyke,...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
Business Insider

Business Insider

326K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy