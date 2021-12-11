New Caledonia might be about to break from France. Here’s why the world is watching

SYDNEY, Australia — New Caledonia is pushing ahead with a referendum on independence from France this weekend, despite concerns that a boycott by pro-independence parties who oppose holding the poll amid the coronavirus pandemic risks an outbreak of violence. France's decision to hold the last of a series of...
New Caledonia — an archipelago in the South Pacific — has rejected independence from France in a referendum.French president, Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised address that: “Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely.”The provisional results of the vote revealed that an overwhelming 96.5 per cent said “no” to independence from Paris.In the two previous polls in 2018 and 2020, the percentage of Caledonians who had voted “no” was 57 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.The dominant sentiment among the indigenous Kanak population of the region is independence. But on Sunday, turnout was just 44 per...
France is persisting with its decision to hold the final of three independence referendums in New Caledonia on December 12, disregarding Indigenous independence leaders’ calls for a postponement of the vote and now for “non-participation” – effectively a boycott – due to the impact of the COVID pandemic on their communities.
The decision threatens France’s own 30-year peace process in the semi-autonomous territory, as well as stability in its preeminent Pacific possession. A boycott of the vote by the Indigenous Kanak population could potentially return the territory to the turmoil of the 1980s, with regional consequences.
Why is another independence referendum happening?
Located east of Australia in the Pacific, New Caledonia was first settled between 2,000 and 3,000 years ago. The islands came under French control in 1853; just over a decade later, the French government established a penal colony there, which was home to many of the leaders of the Paris Commune in the 1870s. Among the islands’ largest exports is nickel; they’re home to a substantial portion of the world’s reserves, according to a BBC report.
