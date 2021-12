Healthcare–focused private equity firm Ascend Partners has closed its inaugural fund with $570 million in capital, it announced Thursday. Ascend Capital Partners Fund I will focus its investments on primary care, multispecialty and physician groups; healthcare IT businesses; and value-based care companies in the New York region. It plans to target community-based companies that can manage complex Medicare and Medicaid patient populations, according to a release.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO