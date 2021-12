Emergency and disaster management briefing for December 8, 2021: Extended power outages continue on Hawaii Island; there was no tsunami threat after a swarm of earthquakes occurred off the coast of Oregon; Easton High School was evacuated after it received bomb and violence threats; plans to shore up the Millennium Tower will continue in the face of additional sinking; the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin County; several barges broke loose and halted traffic on the Mississippi River; officials in Iceland raised the alert level to Orange for the Grímsvötn volcano; and as decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant continues, Holtec International announced that it will not be releasing contaminated water into Cape Cod Bay.

