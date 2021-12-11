ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TONY IOMMI On BLACK SABBATH - "I Wouldn't Want To Do 18 Month Tours Again, But That Doesn't Say We Wouldn't Do Any One-Off Stuff"

bravewords.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking with Liz Barnes for Planet Rock, guitarist Tony Iommi commented on whether or not Black Sabbath is truly finished. The band announced they were done for good in an official statement on March 7th, 2017. Iommi: "You can never say never, can you? We've known in this band...

bravewords.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Tony Iommi Says He Still Wants to Collaborate With Queen’s Brian May

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi recently reaffirmed his openness to a musical collaboration with Brian May, the Queen rocker who just so happens to be his good friend. What would a project sound like between the two influential guitarists? That's anyone's guess, but Iommi has discussed the prospect numerous times in the past.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Paul McCartney Reveals The Beatles’ Tribute to Elvis Presley

The Beatles and the King of Rock n’ Roll are in rare company. They top the list as two of the highest-selling artists ever. And with Elvis Presley hitting the scene nearly 10 years before John, Paul, George, and Ringo united, it’s no wonder that The Beatles looked up to him in a major way.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

WIEGEDOOD Release New Music Video For “FN SCAR 16”

Belgium’s Wiegedood release their new track and music video for “FN SCAR 16” today via Century Media Records. Watch the video, which was created by Jaak De Digitale, below. “The SCAR (Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle) is a family of gas-operated (short-stroke gas piston) automatic rifles...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Rebecca Rose
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Ian Gillan
940wfaw.com

Eddie Van Halen Memorialized With Collectible Figurine

Eddie Van Halen, who died in October of 2020, is being memorialized with a collectible figurine. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the figure will be a part of Funko's Pop! Rocks line. The late rocker's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, said in a tweet, “Pop signed off on this way back...
CELEBRITIES
bravewords.com

ZEAL & ARDOR Launch Music Video For New Single "Golden Liar"

Swiss extremists, Zeal & Ardor, continue apace towards the release of their self-titled, third album, with the recent release of epic, evocative new song, "Golden Liar". A music video for the song can now be viewed below. Frontman Manuel Gagneux asserts, "’Golden Liar' is one of the tracks on this...
MUSIC
103GBF

Bill Ward Says Black Sabbath Were So Close They Dreamed the Same

Bill Ward said that Black Sabbath were so close in their early days that they used to dream the same dreams at night. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the drummer cited the example of one such dream they shared as they rehearsed in the Aston area of Birmingham in the late ‘60s, noting that it illustrated his spiritual view of life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Orchestral Music#Guitar Solo#Covid#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Megadeth: Business is Good

It’s September 13, 2021, inside the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, and Megadeth just finished their set when frontman Dave Mustaine gets an unexpected message in his ear monitor. His daughter Electra is urging him to turn around. “Here I am singing and playing guitar and used to just hearing myself and all of a sudden I hear my daughter saying ‘dad look behind you,’” says Mustaine. “I just thought the world was coming to end or something, and I was waiting for a giant meteor to hit.”
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch: The Story of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman

The story of Diary Of A Madman is often overshadowed by what happened next. The years after its release were peak-Ozzy Osbourne. These were the years that made him notorious – where he was in the tabloids as much as the music press – and where his offstage behaviour threatened to become more famous than his music.
CELEBRITIES
bravewords.com

THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "The Prophecy"; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic guitar cover of Iron Maiden's "The Prophecy", from the 1988 album, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son. The extended acoustic outro features Wiki Violin and Thomas on acoustic guitars, bass and mandolin. In a previous clip, Zwijsen performs an...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

AUTHOR & PUNISHER Announces New Album Krüller; First Single Streaming

Author & Punisher, the alias for visionary San Diego musician-meets-mechanical engineer Tristan Shone, returns with the melody-laden new album, Krüller (February 11, Relapse Records), featuring a suite of upgraded machines, a distilled vocal process and a handful of guest players including Tool’s Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor. A taste of...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

WICKED SMILE Debut "Don't Wait For Me" Music Video

Australian heavy rockers, Wicked Smile, have released a video for "Don't Want For Me", featured on their debut album, Wait For The Night, available now. Order the album here, and watch the video below. Tracklisting:. "Date With The Devil" "Wait For The Night" "We Fall" "Sign 0f Times" "Daze of...
MUSIC
metalinjection

THIN LIZZY Appreciation: Classic Jams Covered by HIGH ON FIRE, IRON MAIDEN, MASTODON and More

In the space of twelve years starting in 1971, Thin Lizzy put out fourteen albums, including two live recordings. After embarking on his solo career which produced two albums, vocalist Phil Lynott left Thin Lizzy in 1983. Brian Downey, a founding member of Thin Lizzy who remained close to Lynott until his death, told the BBC shortly before Lynott's passing that Phil was already working on his third solo album. There was also talk of getting the band back together. Based on Thin Lizzy's career and Lynott's solo career, there have been few other bands (apart from Black Sabbath) that have been universally embraced and praised by fans, musicians, and bands. Within the heavy metal community, this is especially true. Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Lynott, for example, were close friends. Lemmy qualified this statement by somberly stating that out of everyone he had known in the music industry who had died, Phil Lynott was the only one he "really missed," referring to him as "a great musician." When Ramones bassist Dee Dee Ramone learned of Lynott's passing, he "freaked out." On the 25th anniversary of Lynott's passing Dublin, Ireland music magazine Hot Press published a special issue dedicated to Phil. In it, James Hetfield shared some powerful and personal reflections on the transcendent Lynott and the hole his absence created in the world and rock and roll:
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy