The Consumer Price Index (CPI) Shows Inflation Fell from October to November. Stock Buyback Programs Could Be a Hedge for Inflation. Before the market open, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The report showed that core inflation grew as expected at 0.5% month over month, which was actually lower than October. It also grew 4.9% year over year, which is a 40-year high. Equity index futures were rallying overnight and rallied even more after the CPI numbers. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) had pulled back near the 20 level in premarket trading and then broke even lower as equity futures rallied.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO