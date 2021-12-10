Nextleaf Becomes Top 10 Supplier of Vapes and Oils in British Columbia
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced Tuesday that it is the first company to formulate medical cannabis extract vaporizer pen products on UK-based manufacturing premises that are licensed and approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Home Office of the United Kingdom.
Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey recently initiated coverage of 4 cannabis stocks, with Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. drawing the most bullish comments, in a sign of Wall Street’s growing interest in the sector. Wells Fargo assigned an overweight rating to Scotts Miracle-Gro the maker of fertilizer and owner of the...
Welcome back to our weekly series where we discuss the top 5 hottest cannabis stocks for the week. We monitor the top 450 cannabis stocks in the sector and score the hottest cannabis stocks based on the 10 best technical indicators. So – what are the 5 hottest cannabis stocks this week?
Cannabis Stocks: Where Only the Strong Will Survive — Even as the cannabis market continues expanding, pricing for wholesale cannabis has been under protracted pressure from oversupply and price cuts. Make no mistake — the cannabis market is still robust with large upside, and survivors of this supply side shake-out should secure ever-greater market share.
As officials assess the damage caused by heavy rain, flooding and mudslides in Canada’s British Columbia province last month, mining companies have started gauging how severe climatic conditions this year have impacted their production. B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on December 6 said the scale of the flood...
Dolly Varden Silver has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge gold-silver project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, Canada. The company will purchase the property from Fury Gold Mines in a cash and stock deal valuing around $39.4m (C$50m). The 7,500ha Homestake project...
December 10, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Bob Moriarty of 321Gold shares his thoughts on his 18 years of experience with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. and its current projects in British Colombia, Canada. Canadian companies are interesting because they are much like cats; they seem to have nine lives. I worked with...
Target generation exploration activity at the Goldcliff Resource Corp. [GCN-TSXV; GCFFF- OTCBB] Ainsworth silver project, located near Kaslo, British Columbia, continues to demonstrate the high- grade nature of this historic silver district. Airborne geophysics, and a combined rock, sediment and soil sampling program were carried out on the Ainsworth property...
Woodfibre LNG Ltd., a Vancouver, B.C., oil and natural gas firm that is a unit of Singapore-based Pacific Energy Corp Ltd., inked an engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) contract in November with McDermott International for the Woodfibre LNG project—a single train liquefied natural gas export facility to be built on the site of the former Woodfibre pulp mill. The firm, which did not announce the facility cost, had previously estimated it at C$1.6-1.8 billion. Project pre-installation work is planned for early 2022, with major construction set to start in September 2023. Substantial completion is planned for third-quarter 2027. McDermott and Woodfibre plan to collaborate on front-end engineering and design on the facility, located near Squamish, B.C. It will have a storage capacity of 250,000 cu m and produce about 2.1 million tonnes per year of LNG using hydroelectricity. McDermott will also lead commissioning and start-up services and manage onshore construction. About 650 workers will be on site at peak construction, with McDermott's contract committing it to Woodfibre LNG's hiring priority for qualified Squamish Nation members and local workers, followed by other British Columbians and Canadians. Woodfibre LNG says its facility is the only industrial project in Canada to have an environmental approval from an Indigenous people in the absence of a treaty. A low-emission philosophy will be used in all aspects of engineering and design, the firm says.
Cansortium Announces Exercise of Equity Cure Right. Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today provided notice that it has exercised its first equity cure right under its previously announced $71 Million Credit Agreement.
This Coke recall may have created the biggest soda buzz since New Coke. The Coca-Cola Company announced two recalls—one involving 12-oz. cans of Coke and Sprite, and another that affects Minute Maid products. Both recalls were issued because the company suspects “foreign matter” may be present in cans and...
The U.S. cannabis industry is on track to hit almost $25 billion in sales, according to New Frontier Data. Vivien Azer, managing director and senior research analyst at Cowen, and Russell Stanley, managing director and equity research at Beacon Securities Limited, join Cheddar News to give their predictions for the budding industry in 2022.
Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed over the last two years—and with it, the precautions and policies put in place to slow the spread of the virus. In the past several months, vaccine mandates have been a major area of focus, with a number of cities barring unvaccinated people from entering indoor establishments or attending certain events. For their part, corporations have enacted separate rules for workers and customers, whether to encourage employees to get vaccinated or to prevent shoppers who haven't gotten a COVID shot from entering stores without masks. Now, supermarket chain Kroger has announced a major new vaccination policy of its own.
As the omicron variant rolls through the United States and vaccination status lags, former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield warned "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that it won’t be smooth sailing in the near future. ROBERT REDFIELD: We're clearly going to be in for a tough couple -- I think...
