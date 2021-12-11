ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

CD82 protects against glaucomatous axonal transport deficits via mTORC1 activation in mice

By Meng Ye
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide and is characterized by progressive optic nerve degeneration and retinal ganglion cell loss. Axonal transport deficits have been demonstrated to be the earliest crucial pathophysiological changes underlying axonal degeneration in glaucoma. Here, we explored the role of the tetraspanin superfamily member CD82...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 variants, including mutated variants resembling omicron, are evolving new ways to evade antibodies, vaccines

In an effort to predict future evolutionary maneuvers of SARS-CoV-2, a research team led by investigators at Harvard Medical School has identified several likely mutations that would allow the virus to evade immune defenses, including natural immunity acquired through infection or from vaccination, as well as antibody-based treatments. The results,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals: measurement, causes and impact

Breakthrough infections with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in fully vaccinated individuals are receiving intense scrutiny because of their importance in determining how long restrictions to control virus transmission will need to remain in place in highly vaccinated populations as well as in determining the need for additional vaccine doses or changes to the vaccine formulations and/or dosing intervals. Measurement of breakthrough infections is challenging outside of randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind field trials. However, laboratory and observational studies are necessary to understand the impact of waning immunity, viral variants and other determinants of changing vaccine effectiveness against various levels of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. Here, we describe the approaches being used to measure vaccine effectiveness and provide a synthesis of the burgeoning literature on the determinants of vaccine effectiveness and breakthrough rates. We argue that, rather than trying to tease apart the contributions of factors such as age, viral variants and time since vaccination, the rates of breakthrough infection are best seen as a consequence of the level of immunity at any moment in an individual, the variant to which that individual is exposed and the severity of disease being considered. We also address key open questions concerning the transition to endemicity, the potential need for altered vaccine formulations to track viral variants, the need to identify immune correlates of protection, and the public health challenges of using various tools to counter breakthrough infections, including boosters in an era of global vaccine shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Forward osmosis (FO)-reverse osmosis (RO) hybrid process incorporated with hollow fiber FO

Currently, desalination is limited by high energy consumption and high operational and maintenance costs. In this study, a new concept of a hollow fiber forward osmosis (HFFO)-based infinity desalination process with minor environmental impacts (free-energy intake and no pretreatment or brine discharge) is suggested. To evaluate the concept, an element-scale HFFO was conducted in both conventional FO and pressure-assisted FO modes, simulating a submerged HFFO operation. In the HFFO test, the impacts of several operating conditions on the performance of the HFFO were investigated to select the best case. Based on these results, the energy costs were calculated and compared with those of a hybrid FO"“seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) process. The HFFO showed a high dilution rate of the draw solution (up to approximately 400%), allowing the downstream SWRO process to operate at 25"‰bar with the same permeate volume production (recovery rate of 60%). Consequently, the HFFO-based infinity desalination process has an annual energy revenue of 183.83 million USD, compared with a stand-alone two-stage RO process based on a 100,000"‰m3/day plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axon#Mtorc1#Mice#Cd82#Iop#Introduction Glaucoma#Rgc
Nature.com

Survival impact of treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may coexist with lung cancer, but the impact on prognosis is uncertain. Moreover, it is unclear whether pharmacological treatment for COPD improves the patient's prognosis. We retrospectively investigated patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received chemotherapy at Kyoto University Hospital. Coexisting COPD was diagnosed by spirometry, and the association between pharmacological treatment for COPD and overall survival (OS) was assessed. Of the 550 patients who underwent chemotherapy for advanced NSCLC between 2007 and 2014, 347 patients who underwent spirometry were analyzed. Coexisting COPD was revealed in 103 patients (COPD group). The median OS was shorter in the COPD group than the non-COPD group (10.6 vs. 16.8Â months). Thirty-seven patients had received COPD treatment, and they had a significantly longer median OS than those without treatment (16.7 vs. 8.2Â months). Multivariate Cox regression analysis confirmed the positive prognostic impact of COPD treatment. Additional validation analysis revealed similar results in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Coexisting COPD had a significant association with poor prognosis in advanced NSCLC patients if they did not have pharmacological treatment for COPD. Treatment for coexisting COPD has the potential to salvage the prognosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin attenuates pressure overload-induced myocardial remodeling in mice via activating SIRT1 and inhibiting endoplasmic reticulum stress

Endoplasmic reticulum stress-mediated apoptosis plays a vital role in the occurrence and development of heart failure. Dapagliflozin (DAPA), a new type of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, is an oral hypoglycemic drug that reduces glucose reabsorption by the kidneys and increases glucose excretion in the urine. Studies have shown that DAPA may have the potential to treat heart failure in addition to controlling blood sugar. This study explored the effect of DAPA on endoplasmic reticulum stress-related apoptosis caused by heart failure. In vitro, we found that DAPA inhibited the expression of cleaved caspaseÂ 3, Bax, C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP), and glucose-regulated protein78 (GRP78) and upregulated the cardiomyoprotective protein Bcl-2 in angiotensin II (Ang II)-treated cardiomyocytes. In addition, DAPA promoted the expression of silent information regulator factor 2-related enzyme 1 (SIRT1) and suppressed the expression of activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4) and the ratios p-PERK/PERK and p-eIF2Î±/eIF2Î±. Notably, the therapeutic effect of DAPA was weakened by pretreatment with the SIRT1 inhibitor EX527 (10"‰Î¼M). Simultaneous administration of DAPA inhibited the Ang II-induced transformation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts and inhibited fibroblast migration. In summary, our present findings first indicate that DAPA could inhibit the PERK-eIF2Î±-CHOP axis of the ER stress response through the activation of SIRT1 in Ang II-treated cardiomyocytes and ameliorate heart failure development in vivo.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Collective durotaxis along a self-generated stiffness gradient in vivo

Collective cell migration underlies morphogenesis, wound healing and cancer invasion1,2. Most directed migration in vivo has been attributed to chemotaxis, whereby cells follow a chemical gradient3,4,5. Cells can also follow a stiffness gradient in vitro, a process called durotaxis3,4,6,7,8, but evidence for durotaxis in vivo is lacking6. Here we show that in Xenopus laevisÂ the neural crest-an embryonic cell population-self-generates a stiffness gradient in the adjacent placodal tissue, and follows this gradient by durotaxis. The gradient moves with the neural crest, which is continually pursuing a retreating region of high substrate stiffness. Mechanistically, the neural crest induces the gradient due to N-cadherin interactions with the placodes and senses the gradient through cell"“matrix adhesions, resulting in polarized Rac activity and actomyosin contractility, which coordinates durotaxis. Durotaxis synergizes with chemotaxis, cooperatively polarizing actomyosin machinery of the cell group to prompt efficient directional collective cell migration in vivo. These results show that durotaxis and dynamic stiffness gradients exist in vivo, and gradients of chemical and mechanical signals cooperate to achieve efficient directional cell migration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-term dynamics of aberrant neuronal activity in awake Alzheimer's disease transgenic mice

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is associated with aberrant neuronal activity, which is believed to critically determine disease symptoms. How these activity alterations emerge, how stable they are over time, and whether cellular activity dynamics are affected by the amyloid plaque pathology remains incompletely understood. We here repeatedly recorded the activity from identified neurons in cortex of awake APPPS1 transgenic mice over four weeks during the early phase of plaque deposition using in vivo two-photon calcium imaging. We found that aberrant activity during this stage largely persisted over the observation time. Novel highly active neurons slowly emerged from former intermediately active neurons. Furthermore, activity fluctuations were independent of plaque proximity, but aberrant activity was more likely to persist close to plaques. These results support the notion that neuronal network pathology observed in models of cerebral amyloidosis is the consequence of persistent single cell aberrant neuronal activity, a finding of potential diagnostic and therapeutic relevance for AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of permanent neonatal diabetes mellitus dogs with glucokinase point mutations through base editing

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00304-y Published online 12 October 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we made an error in the authors affiliations. We apologize for any inconvenience that it may have caused. Now we provided a corrected version here about the affiliations of all authors here. Xiaomin Wang1,3,4,5,6, Yanhui Liang1,3,4,5, Jianping...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The increased prevalence of keloids in atopic dermatitis patients with allergic comorbidities: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is associated with allergic comorbidities, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis (AR), and allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). The etiology of keloid is largely unknown; however, AD and keloid share inflammatory pathways characterized by T-helper cell 2 cytokines and increased dermal fibroblast activity. The prevalence of keloids has been reported to increase in patients with AD, but it remains controversial. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of keloids in patients with AD, and compare it with the prevalence of other comorbidities of AD. We assessed the Korean National Health Information Database and medical records including coexisting asthma, AR, and ACD. Single and multiple logistic regression models were created for keloids and each allergic disease. The prevalence of keloids was higher in the AD group than in the control group. Among patients with AD, adolescents and adults had a higher prevalence of keloids than infants and children. The risk of keloids was high with AD alone, and coexisting asthma significantly increased the risk. Similarly, the risk of keloids was higher in AR associated with AD and ACD associated with AD than in AD alone. Thus, among Koreans, patients with AD have a higher risk of keloid development, with coexisting allergic diseases increasing the risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Structural insights into proteolytic activation of the human Dispatched1 transporter for Hedgehog morphogen release

The membrane protein Dispatched (Disp), which belongs to the RND family of small molecule transporters, is essential for Hedgehog (Hh) signaling, by catalyzing the extracellular release of palmitate- and cholesterol-modified Hh ligands from producing cells. Disp function requires Furin-mediated proteolytic cleavage of its extracellular domain, but how this activates Disp remains obscure. Here, we employ cryo-electron microscopy to determine atomic structures of human Disp1 (hDisp1), before and after cleavage, and in complex with lipid-modified Sonic hedgehog (Shh) ligand. These structures, together with biochemical data, reveal that proteolytic cleavage opens the extracellular domain of hDisp1, removing steric hindrance to Shh binding. Structure-guided functional experiments demonstrate the role of hDisp1"“Shh interactions in ligand release. Our results clarify the mechanisms of hDisp1 activation and Shh morphogen release, and highlight how a unique proteolytic cleavage event enabled acquisition of a protein substrate by a member of a family of small molecule transporters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Runx1 protects against the pathological progression of osteoarthritis

Runt-related transcription factor-1 (Runx1) is required for chondrocyte-to-osteoblast lineage commitment by enhancing both chondrogenesis and osteogenesis during vertebrate development. However, the potential role of Runx1 in joint diseases is not well known. In the current study, we aimed to explore the role of Runx1 in osteoarthritis induced by anterior cruciate ligament transaction (ACLT) surgery. We showed that chondrocyte-specific Runx1 knockout (Runx1f/fCol2a1-Cre) aggravated cartilage destruction by accelerating the loss of proteoglycan and collagen II in early osteoarthritis. Moreover, we observed thinning and ossification of the growth plate, a decrease in chondrocyte proliferative capacity and the loss of bone matrix around the growth plate in late osteoarthritis. We overexpressed Runx1 by adeno-associated virus (AAV) in articular cartilage and identified its protective effect by slowing the destruction of osteoarthritis in cartilage in early osteoarthritis and alleviating the pathological progression of growth plate cartilage in late osteoarthritis. ChIP-seq analysis identified new targets that interacted with Runx1 in cartilage pathology, and we confirmed the direct interactions of these factors with Runx1 by ChIP-qPCR. This study helps us to understand the function of Runx1 in osteoarthritis and provides new clues for targeted osteoarthritis therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined PARP and HSP90 inhibition: preclinical and Phase 1 evaluation in patients with advanced solid tumours

PARP inhibitor resistance may be overcome by combinatorial strategies with agents that disrupt homologous recombination repair (HRR). Multiple HRR pathway components are HSP90 clients, so that HSP90 inhibition leads to abrogation of HRR and sensitisation to PARP inhibition. We performed in vivo preclinical studies of the HSP90 inhibitor onalespib with olaparib and conducted a Phase 1 combination study.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transformation towards resilient sponge cities in China

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. China's national Sponge City Program promotes the integration of green"“grey"“blue infrastructure for sustainable urban-water governance. However, recent record-breaking flood events have called the efficacy of the programme into question, illustrating the need for a holistic social"“natural"“engineering strategy to manage future climate uncertainties.
CHINA
Nature.com

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on blood pressure control: a nationwide home blood pressure monitoring study

There are concerns that hypertension control may decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study evaluated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on office blood pressure (OBP) and home blood pressure monitoring (HBPM) control in a large Brazilian nationwide sample. The results of an adjusted spline analysis evaluating the trajectory of OBP and HBPM control from 01/Jan/2019 to 31/Dec/2020 among independent participants who were untreated (n"‰="‰24,227) or treated (n"‰="‰27,699) with antihypertensive medications showed a modest and transient improvement in OBP control among treated individuals, which was restricted to the early months following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Furthermore, slight reductions in OBP and HBPM values were detected in the early months following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak among treated (n"‰="‰987) participants for whom blood pressure measurements before and during the pandemic were available, but not among untreated (n"‰="‰495) participants. In conclusion, we found no major adverse influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on OBP and HBPM control in a large nationwide sample.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Role of the microbiota in hypertension and antihypertensive drug metabolism

Recent evidence suggests that the gut microbiota plays an important role in the development and pathogenesis of hypertension. Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the composition and function of the gut microbiota, was shown to be associated with hypertension in both animal models and humans. In this review, we provide insights into host"“microbiota interactions and summarize the evidence supporting the importance of the microbiota in blood pressure (BP) regulation. Metabolites produced by the gut microbiota, especially short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), modulate BP and vascular responses. Harmful gut-derived metabolites, such as trimethylamine N-oxide and several uremic toxins, exert proatherosclerotic, prothrombotic, and proinflammatory effects. High-salt intake alters the composition of the microbiota, and this microbial alteration contributes to the pathogenesis of salt-sensitive hypertension. In addition, the microbiota may impact the metabolism of drugs and steroid hormones in the host. The drug-metabolizing activities of the microbiota affect the pharmacokinetic parameters of antihypertensive drugs and contribute to the pathogenesis of licorice-induced pseudohyperaldosteronism. Furthermore, the oral microbiota plays a role in BP regulation by producing nitric oxide, which lowers BP via its vasodilatory effects. Thus, antihypertensive intervention strategies targeting the microbiota, such as the use of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics (e.g., SCFAs), are considered new therapeutic options for the treatment of hypertension.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Protein function prediction for newly sequenced organisms

Recent successes in protein function prediction have shown the superiority of approaches that integrate multiple types of experimental evidence over methods that rely solely on homology. However, newly sequenced organisms continue to represent a difficult challenge, because only their protein sequences are available and they lack data derived from large-scale experiments. Here we introduce S2F (Sequence to Function), a network propagation approach for the functional annotation of newly sequenced organisms. Our main idea is to systematically transfer functionally relevant data from model organisms to newly sequenced ones, thus allowing us to use a label propagation approach. S2F introduces a novel label diffusion algorithm that can account for the presence of overlapping communities of proteins with related functions. As most newly sequenced organisms are bacteria, we tested our approach in the context of bacterial genomes. Our extensive evaluation shows a great improvement over existing sequence-based methods, as well as four state-of-the-art general-purpose protein function prediction methods. Our work demonstrates that employing a diffusion process over networks of transferred functional data is an effective way to improve predictions over simple homology. S2F is applicable to any type of newly sequenced organism as well as to those for which experimental evidence is available. A free, easy to run version of S2F is available at https://www.paccanarolab.org/s2f.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevalence of ocular findings regardless of visual acuity status in older adults from the Brazilian Amazon Region

Recently, it has been recommended that population-based studies report not only frequencies of vision impairment and blindness but also any ocular abnormalities that might lead an individual to seek for eyecare services. The current study aimed to determine prevalence of ocular findings regardless of visual acuity (VA) status in older adults from the Brazilian Amazon Region. Disturbances were grouped into: Eyelids; Anterior Segment; Posterior Segment; Increased intraocular pressure; and Overall Globe. The presence of an ocular finding was considered positive when any abnormality was noted, regardless of VA. Refractive errors were not considered. A total 2384 eligible persons were enumerated and 2041 (85.6%) examined. The prevalence of ocular disturbances in either eye was 87.0% and was associated with male gender, older age, lower education, and rural residence. Overall, main findings were pterygium, cataract, and pinguecula, occurring in 58.8%, 45.4% and 17.4%, respectively. Among individuals with 20/20 VA in both eyes, theÂ most frequent findings were pterygium, pinguecula, and glaucoma cupping, occurring in 47.4%, 31.2% and 6.5%, respectively. The high prevalence of ocular findings observed in this population reinforces that different conditions might not immediately decrease VA but canÂ indicate risk and/or discomfort symptoms and should be considered when planning public health ophthalmic services.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid abnormalities in first- and multi-episode schizophrenia-spectrum disorders: impact of clinical and demographical variables

Multiple lines of evidence indicate that immunological and inflammatory alterations contribute at least in a subgroup to the pathophysiology of schizophrenia. In this retrospective chart review, we investigated whether clinical factors contribute to altered cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) findings in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders. Clinical data from electronic medical records of patients with psychotic disorders (ICD-10: F20-F29) who received routine CSF diagnostics at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, LMU Munich, Germany, were included. ChiÂ² tests for dichotomous outcomes and independent t tests for continuous outcomes were used to compare differences between groups. A total of 331 patients were included in the analyses (43.2% female and 56.8% male). The mean age was 37.67 years (Â±15.58). The mean duration of illness was 71.96 months (Â±102.59). In all, 40% (128/320) were first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients and 60% (192/320) were multi-episode psychosis (MEP) patients. Elevated CSF protein levels were found in 19.8% and elevated CSF/serum albumin ratios (QAlb) in 29.4% of the cases. Pleocytosis was found in 6.1% of patients. MEP patients showed significantly higher mean QAlb compared with FEP patients (t(304.57)"‰="‰âˆ’2.75, p"‰="‰0.006), which did not remain significant after correcting for age. QAlb elevation occurred more frequently in men (X2(1)"‰="‰14.76, p"‰="‰<0.001). For treatment resistance, family history, and cMRI alterations, no significant differences in CSF-related outcomes were detected. Our work extends other retrospective cohorts confirming a relevant degree of CSF alterations in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders and shows the difficulty to relate these alterations to clinical and disease course trajectories. More research is needed to develop treatment response predictors from CSF analyses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

New insights into Î²-cell failure, regeneration and replacement

In 2021, several discoveries shed light on the pathomechanisms of Î²-cell failure during the initiation and progression of diabetes mellitus, and validated novel molecular targets for intervention. Moreover, the field of stem-cell-derived replacements for Î²-cells is rapidly advancing. These advances bring us closer to therapies to protect and/or regenerate Î²-cell mass.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy