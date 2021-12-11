ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche pull ahead of Red Wings 7-3

By Evan Liu
milehighhockey.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings faced off in a game that felt like one of those famous 1990s matchups between these two. This was mostly in part to yet another high scoring game, this time with the Avs pulling away 7-3 Friday night. With chants of “Red...

