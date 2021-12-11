ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Myles Kennedy at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

stereoboard.com
 2 days ago

Myles Kennedy is an American musician, singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators debut new song Fill My World

Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, 4, arrives in February, and the group have just unveiled the second single from the record, Fill My World. As with the rest of the album, it was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded live in the room with the full band. However, in contrast to the manic first single The River Is Rising, Fill My World is very much in the ballad camp.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Compozers at London O2 Forum

The Compozers are a British instrumental afrobeat band from London, comprising Charlie Biggz, David Melodee, Nana Pokes and Steven 'DrummerboySJ' Asamoah-Duah. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Compozers events here. Address: London O2 Forum, 9 - 17 Highgate RD, Kentish Town,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Myles Kennedy at Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Myles Kennedy is an American musician, singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, known as Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Myles Kennedy will be performing 1 event in Glasgow...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Libertines at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Official face value from £42.10. Resale tickets from £110.19. Address: Leeds O2...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Slash
stereoboard.com

From The Jam at London Indigo at The O2

From The Jam is an English mod and punk outfit hailing from Woking. Formed in 2009, the band consists - as the name suggests - of two former members of The Jam; Russell Hastings on guitar and Bruce Foxton on bass, who both share vocal duties.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Charlatans events here. Official face value from £37.75. Resale tickets from £30.09.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Neighbourhood at London O2 Academy Brixton

The Neighbourhood are an American indie-pop outfit hailing from Newbury Park, California. The band currently consists of frontman Jesse Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zachary Abels, drummer Brandon Fried, and bassist Michael Margott. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Neighbourhood events...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Darkness at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Darkness events here. Official face value from £37.35. Resale tickets from £104.48. Address: Bristol...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The O2#American#Shepherds Bush Green#The Rolling Stones
stereoboard.com

Russell Brand Adds London O2 Academy Brixton Show To 33 Tour

Russell Brand has added a London show to his ongoing 33 Tour. The English comedian, author and actor will now wrap up the trek at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 30. Tickets go on general sale at 11am on December 1. Brand's 33 Tour continues in Brighton tonight (November...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

RnB Block Party at London Eventim Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of RnB Block Party events here. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. The Eventim Apollo is a live music and entertainment venue based in Hammersmith, London. Opened in 1932, it's one of the English capital's leading venues, and has been visited by a wealth of huge singers, bands, comedians and acts over it's 80+ years. More recently, the Apollo has seen Billy Connolly put on 20 sold-out shows, an original Status Quo line-up on stage for the first time in 32 years, Penn & Teller making their first UK appearance for over 15 years, and even a crazy, full-capacity End of the World show by Brian Cox and Robin Ince!
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Wizkid Conquers London, Turns the O2 to the O3 with Star-Studded Residency

This week, Wizkid left no doubt nor debate about his status as one of music’s most potent titans. The hotly anticipated London stop of the ‘Made In Lagos Tour’ marks the maestro’s third time headlining the world-renowned O2 Arena. Yet, on this occasion, it was for a historic three-night residency; an engagement that renders Suerele’s Finest the first Nigerian act to achieve this feat.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Belfast Waterfront Hall

Address: Belfast Waterfront Hall, 2 Lanyon Place, Belfast, BT1 3LP. Belfast's Waterfront Hall is a multipurpose venue located in the famous Lanyon Place in Belfast. Opened in 1997 and designed by the Robinson McIlwaine firm, it allows space for over 2,000 fans to watch live music and concerts throughout the year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
stereoboard.com

Enter Shikari at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Enter Shikari events here. Official face value from £28.25. Resale tickets from £48.16....
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

UB40 at London SSE Arena Wembley

Address: London SSE Arena Wembley, Arena Square, London, HA9 0AA. The SSE Arena Wembley is a massive live music and entertainment venue based on Arena Square in London. Originally opened in 1934, it soon became one of the must-hit stops for popular bands and acts when they hit the UK. It was renovated in 2005 in a move that cost over £35 million, and now plays host to some of the biggest names in music - recent names that have hit its stage include Depeche Mode, Muse, and Iron Maiden.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Elvis Costello And The Imposters Share New Song Paint The Red Rose Blue

Elvis Costello and The Imposters have released a new song, Paint The Red Rose Blue. Held together by a light keyboard melody and subdued percussion, it's the second track to be lifted from the singer-songwriter's forthcoming LP, 'The Boy Named If', due out on January 14. Costello said:. "The account...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

TLC Announce Summer Dates In Birmingham And Manchester

TLC have announced two new UK shows for next summer. Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas will play the O2 Academy Birmingham and Manchester's Albert Hall on June 14 and 15, respectively, ahead of their previously rescheduled gig at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 28. Tickets for...
MUSIC
NME

Biffy Clyro announce acoustic gig in London next month

Biffy Clyro will perform a special acoustic gig in London next month. The three-piece will perform at Hackney Church on January 18, 2022 ahead of the start of their rescheduled European tour. The show, titled ‘Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard’, will be one of Biffy’s first live performances...
MUSIC
rock107.com

Brit Floyd F.M. Kirby Center 2022

JUST ANNOUNCED: Brit Floyd - The Pink Floyd Tribute Show, returns to the F.M. Kirby Center with 2022 World Tour on Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at (570) 826-1100 and online at www.kirbycenter.org. A Kirby Member Pre-Sale will begin Wednesday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m.
MUSIC
NME

TLC announce further UK tour dates for summer 2022

TLC have announced a new pair of UK tour dates for summer 2022. The long-running pop group, made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, were already set to perform in London on June 28 next year after their O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire gig was rescheduled.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Charlatans events here. Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy