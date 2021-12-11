ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jingle Bell Ball at London O2 Arena

stereoboard.com
 2 days ago

The Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is an annual Christmas musical event hosted by Capital FM, held over two nights at London's O2 Arena. Scroll down to see all ticket options and...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

The Compozers at London O2 Forum

The Compozers are a British instrumental afrobeat band from London, comprising Charlie Biggz, David Melodee, Nana Pokes and Steven 'DrummerboySJ' Asamoah-Duah. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Compozers events here. Address: London O2 Forum, 9 - 17 Highgate RD, Kentish Town,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Xmas Xtravaganza at London Eventim Apollo

Xmas X-travaganza is a drag show featuring stars from the UK, US and Canadian versions of RuPaul's Drag Race. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Xmas Xtravaganza events here. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. Telephone: 08442494300.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

UB40 at London SSE Arena Wembley

Address: London SSE Arena Wembley, Arena Square, London, HA9 0AA. The SSE Arena Wembley is a massive live music and entertainment venue based on Arena Square in London. Originally opened in 1934, it soon became one of the must-hit stops for popular bands and acts when they hit the UK. It was renovated in 2005 in a move that cost over £35 million, and now plays host to some of the biggest names in music - recent names that have hit its stage include Depeche Mode, Muse, and Iron Maiden.
WORLD
illinoisnewsnow.com

Coldplay cancels UK Jingle Bell Ball performance due to COVID

Fans hoping Coldplay at the U.K.’s 2021 Jingle Bell Ball were hit with some bad news over the weekend after Chris Martin and company withdrew due to members of the band’s touring party testing positive for COVID-19. U.K. radio station Capital FM announced the news early Saturday morning,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stereoboard.com

Tory Lanez at London O2 Academy Brixton

Tory Lanez—real name Daystar Peterson—is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer from Toronto, Canada. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tory Lanez events here. Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Road, London, SW99SL. Telephone: 020 7771 3000. Venue Capacity: 4191. The O2...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

From The Jam at London Indigo at The O2

From The Jam is an English mod and punk outfit hailing from Woking. Formed in 2009, the band consists - as the name suggests - of two former members of The Jam; Russell Hastings on guitar and Bruce Foxton on bass, who both share vocal duties.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

RnB Block Party at London Eventim Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of RnB Block Party events here. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. The Eventim Apollo is a live music and entertainment venue based in Hammersmith, London. Opened in 1932, it's one of the English capital's leading venues, and has been visited by a wealth of huge singers, bands, comedians and acts over it's 80+ years. More recently, the Apollo has seen Billy Connolly put on 20 sold-out shows, an original Status Quo line-up on stage for the first time in 32 years, Penn & Teller making their first UK appearance for over 15 years, and even a crazy, full-capacity End of the World show by Brian Cox and Robin Ince!
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

TLC announce further UK tour dates for summer 2022

TLC have announced a new pair of UK tour dates for summer 2022. The long-running pop group, made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, were already set to perform in London on June 28 next year after their O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire gig was rescheduled.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

D Block Europe at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of D Block Europe events here. Official face value from £32.25. Resale tickets from £81.58. Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Capital FM Arena) Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena for this...
WORLD
Entertainment
stereoboard.com

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure To Hit London SSE Arena Wembley In August

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure will head to London next summer. As part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, the production will take over the SSE Arena Wembley on August 7. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 10. The immersive event will feature...
MOVIES
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at Manchester AO Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...
CELEBRITIES
Advanced Television

TikTok, Global to stream Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

The partnership means the TikTok community will be able to join the Christmas event for the first time on the platform and in multiple territories. The line-up includes a European exclusive with Justin Bieber, multi-award winning artist Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X, who took Old Town Road from TikTok to the top of the charts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
stereoboard.com

Madness at Leeds first direct Arena

Madness are a ska-pop band from London. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Madness events here.
MUSIC
NME

The Cure add extra London date to 2022 UK tour

The Cure have added an extra London date to their 2022 UK tour. Earlier this week (December 6), The Cure shared details of a 44-date UK and European tour next year, including five arena shows in the UK. Now, an extra date has been added at London’s SEE Arena due...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Symone at London Clapham Grand

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Symone events here. Address: London Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, Clapham Junction , London, SW11 1TT. Telephone: 020 7223 6523. Venue Capacity: 1250. The Clapham Grand is a live music venue and nightclub based on...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Simply Red Add Live At Chelsea London Show To Summer Tour Plans

Simply Red have added an open-air London show to their summer tour plans. Mick Hucknall and Co will headline the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 18 as part of the venue's Live At Chelsea concert series. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 16. Also previously confirmed for...
MUSIC
NME

Sam Fender announces huge London Finsbury Park show for summer 2022

Fresh from being named as NME‘s Album Of The Year for ‘Seventeen Going Under‘, Sam Fender has now announced details of a huge London gig at Finsbury Park for summer 2022 – with some very special guests. To round off the huge success surrounding the North...
MUSIC

