Deacon Blue at Inverness Leisure Centre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Deacon Blue events here. Address: Dundee Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BB. Caird Hall is an arts and entertainment venue based on City Square in Dundee. Multipurpose, it allows for 2,300 seating or even more standing to enjoy live music, orchestras, plays, musicals, and everything in between throughout the year. It first opened in 1923 and has survived to this day, thanks to a handful of renovations along the way.
