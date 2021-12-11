ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Deacon Blue at Inverness Leisure Centre

stereoboard.com
 2 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Patrick Topping in Nottingham - Ticket Options

Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's NG ONE for this Patrick Topping show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Queen's Leisure Centre in Derby facing closure in 2022

A leisure centre housing Derby's largest public swimming pool is facing closure once a new £42m sports village opens in the city. The Moorways Sports Village is expected to be ready in spring with a 50m swimming pool, water park and gym. Derby City Council said the Queen's Leisure Centre...
LIFESTYLE
stereoboard.com

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Holmfirth Picturedrome

Staying the night in Holmfirth? Find somewhere near Holmfirth's Picture Drome, Holmfirth for this Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Deacon Blue Confirm Summer Show At Edinburgh Castle

Deacon Blue has announced a Scottish show for next summer. The Glasgow band will return to Edinburgh's Castle Esplanade on July 9 as part of the 2022 Castle Concert series. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 3. The group's ongoing Cities Of Love Tour continues tonight (December...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deacon Blue
BBC

Cornwall Council cabinet to decide leisure centres' fate

The future of under-threat leisure facilities will rest with Cornwall Council's cabinet after a bid to have the whole council decide was rejected. Calls for the closures to be voted on by all councillors were turned down 42 to 34 in a vote on Tuesday. Leisure operator GLL said it...
LIFESTYLE
stereoboard.com

Deacon Blue at Sheffield City Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Deacon Blue events here. Staying the night in Sheffield? Find somewhere near Sheffield's City Hall for this Deacon Blue show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address:...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Showaddywaddy at Lavenham St Peter & St Paul's Church

Staying the night in Lavenham? Find somewhere near Lavenham's St Peter & St Paul's Church for this Showaddywaddy show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
LIFESTYLE
stereoboard.com

Deacon Blue at Dundee Caird Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Deacon Blue events here. Address: Dundee Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BB. Caird Hall is an arts and entertainment venue based on City Square in Dundee. Multipurpose, it allows for 2,300 seating or even more standing to enjoy live music, orchestras, plays, musicals, and everything in between throughout the year. It first opened in 1923 and has survived to this day, thanks to a handful of renovations along the way.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
stereoboard.com

Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Aberdeen Music Hall

Sir Ranulph Fiennes is an explorer, fundraiser, author and public speaker. He is the only man alive to have traveled around the Earth's circumpolar surface. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sir Ranulph Fiennes events here. Staying the night in Aberdeen? Find...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Lowkey at Birmingham Hare And Hounds

Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Hare And Hounds for this Lowkey show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Birmingham Hare and Hounds, 106 High Street, Birmingham, B14 7JZ. Telephone: 01214442081. Venue Capacity: 250. The Hare and...
LIFESTYLE
stereoboard.com

The Twang at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Twang events here. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rescue Rooms for this Twang show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Nottingham...
ENTERTAINMENT
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The fascinating history of Scotland's most debauched island

“It was more a full-blooded football match than a wedding to be honest. The last guests staggered home after a fortnight,” cracks Chainsaw Dave as he welcomes me ashore. Pointing back across the aquarium-clear waters of Loch Scresort to the ferry he says, “that’s rum heading the other way from one of Scotland’ newest distilleries”. It’s an apposite arrival on a wild and wildly beautiful island notorious for nefarious parties. And home to easily the most outlandish castle in Scotland.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cliff collapse leaves local residents scared and wanting to move house

A man has said he is scared and wants to move after a section of cliff the width of a football pitch collapsed on to the beach just yards from his seaside home.The landslide at Mundesley in Norfolk happened overnight on Wednesday after rainfall made the cliff unstable.The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nobody was in danger.Antony Lloyd, who rents a room in a house by the cliff edge, said: “I want to move.”The 31-year-old added that he was “already scared out of my mind” after there was a cliff collapse by a caravan park in nearby Trimingham in January...
U.K.
KDVR.com

Sheridan Steak House Deal

Here’s a sneak peak at Sheridan Steak House, where you can head for mimosas at brunch and mouth-watering steaks for a night out. And you can go for half price with Colorado’s Best Deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy