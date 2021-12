Address: London SSE Arena Wembley, Arena Square, London, HA9 0AA. The SSE Arena Wembley is a massive live music and entertainment venue based on Arena Square in London. Originally opened in 1934, it soon became one of the must-hit stops for popular bands and acts when they hit the UK. It was renovated in 2005 in a move that cost over £35 million, and now plays host to some of the biggest names in music - recent names that have hit its stage include Depeche Mode, Muse, and Iron Maiden.

