Alex Hales has “categorically and absolutely” denied that the naming of his dog incorporated racial connotations following Azeem Rafiq’s harrowing account of racial abuse and discrimination at Yorkshire. In his testimony to a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday, Rafiq fought back tears while detailing the racist terms that were “used constantly” at Yorkshire and went unchallenged by senior leadership. One example focused on Gary Ballance’s alleged use of the name ‘Kevin’ as a derogatory term for people of colour, which Rafiq claimed was a factor in Hales giving his black Doberman dog the same name. In a statement...

SOCIETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO