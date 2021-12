MANCHESTER, NJ (OCEAN)–Around 12:30 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the area of 3460 Ridgeway Road for a house fire. Upon arrival the chief reported that there was a fully involved structure. The fire was spreading to the nearby woods and the New Jersey Forrest Fire Service was called to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire for approximately an hour and the fire was placed under control around 1:30 a.m. No additional details are available at this time.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO