My name is Vinny but I go by my artist name which is King Ken. I’m from NY but currently residing in Atlanta, GA. What makes me different as a person is there is only one me….period! I live life in my own lane and don’t ride in anyone else’s. I enjoy being different. I guess you can say I like to be the standout I also don’t mind the attention. What makes me different as an artist is I’m not trying to sound like the next person. I enjoy creating my own work of art. My whole outlook on my artistry is not being a one trick pony. Honestly, who would want to box themselves in? Aside, from. creative I always keep it real so you know my supporters find me relatable.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO