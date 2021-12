Curr Probl Cardiol. 2021 Dec 10:101077. doi: 10.1016/j.cpcardiol.2021.101077. Online ahead of print. Given the urgent need to control the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus, thirteen vaccines have been approved for emergency use before completing all three phases of the clinical trials. Thereby a careful monitor of the adverse effects postvaccination is essential. We searched through PubMed and other reporting systems like VAERS for the reported cardiovascular adverse events post-COVID-19 vaccination. Through our review, we determined that the incidence of all the reported cardiovascular events is very rare. Additionally, the vaccine was initially given to the elderly and high-risk populations in which cardiovascular events such as myocardial infarction and arrhythmias are already more prevalent, while other cardiovascular events such as myocarditis or vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia were more common in younger populations. Moreover, a direct causal relationship, if any, between vaccination and adverse events is yet to be fully elucidated. Thus, at this time point, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk.

