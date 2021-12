With the arrival of a new LP it would be great if they could find the time in the schedule to do acting workshops with the cast. The pace of the schedule means that the director literally only directs shots and doesn’t spend any time with actors on their performance. I do think this has been established for years and so actors are left to their own devices to think they know what’s better for this character when very often they don’t.

