Mental Health

Protecting vulnerable communities and health professionals from COVID-19 associated mental health distress: a comprehensive approach led by a public-civil partnership in rural Chiapas, Mexico

 5 days ago

Glob Health Action. 2021 Dec 6;14(1):1997410. doi: 10.1080/16549716.2021.1997410. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has stricken mental health worldwide. Marginalized populations in low- and middle-income countries have been the most affected, as they were already experiencing barriers to accessing mental health care prior to the pandemic and are unequally exposed to the stressors...

Fox News

Surgeon general warns of youth mental health crisis amid COVID-19

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Tuesday issued a new Surgeon General’s Advisory, warning of a growing youth mental health crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the crisis...
MENTAL HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Innovative Partnership Expands Access To Mental Health Care In Rural Arizona

Apricus Health, a Phoenix-based physician-founded healthcare company, is proud to announce the expansion of its collaboration with leading behavioral health integration company evolvedMD to increase mental health care access in Northern Arizona. The expansion of services follows successful implementation at Apricus’ Flagstaff Family Care and will allow patients in rural and Northern Arizona to receive high-quality behavioral health services at Apricus Health’s Prescott location beginning in December.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person-Centered Cultural Assessment Can Improve Child Mental Health Service Engagement and Outcomes

J Clin Child Adolesc Psychol. 2021 Dec 14:1-22. doi: 10.1080/15374416.2021.1981340. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Disparities in child mental health service engagement suggest traditional evidence-based practices do not properly consider cultural and contextual factors relevant for marginalized families. We propose a person-centered approach to improve the cultural responsiveness of services. Preliminary research supports broadening standard assessments to include a person-centered evaluation of patient cultural factors, however, controlled studies have not been conducted in the context of children’s mental health care.
KIDS
oc-breeze.com

City of Garden Grove encourages public to join community conversation about mental health

The City of Garden Grove, in collaboration with Mind OC, is hosting a free virtual Garden Grove Community Conversation Series on Saturday, December 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., via Zoom or by phone, to provide information and answer questions about mental health, and to discuss and explore experiences with health care systems and providers in Orange County. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3lDqKrf.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Liz Fe Lifestyle

COVID-19 Causes Rise in Mental Health Issues Among Kids

The COVID-19 pandemic has been shown to have a negative impact on students’ mental health as they struggle to deal with social isolation, financial instability, and other worries. Health experts are alerting everyone to take safety precautions as COVID cases are on the rise as we head into the holidays. As it starts to get darker outside earlier during the day, these issues are likely going to become more prominent due to issues like seasonal depression.
Mental Health
Health
Coronavirus
Fox11online.com

Mental health professionals noticing more stress in kids

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Mental health professionals are noticing increased stress and anxiety in school-aged children. "They haven't been around peers. They haven't been around everyday stressful events that have allowed them the time to practice those skills or develop them," Foundations Health and Wholeness satellite office clinical director Lana Cheslock said.
DE PERE, WI
docwirenews.com

Mental Health Disorders Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

Mental health disorders are associated with increased COVID-19-related mortality, according to a review published online July 27 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guillaume Fond, M.D., Ph.D., from Aix-Marseille University in France, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to determine whether patients with mental health disorders were at increased risk for COVID-19 mortality compared with patients without mental health disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
krcrtv.com

DHHS seeks community input on mental health services

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services is holding a series of virtual meetings to help inform residents about the Mental Health Services Act. Passed by voters in 2004, the MHSA placed a 1 % tax on personal incomes greater than $1 million to duns...
EUREKA, CA
KMBC.com

Nurses struggle with mental health as COVID-19 drags on

MERRIAM, Kan. — The pandemic has taken its toll on everyone's mental health. Frontline workers are especially feeling it. Some studies show 50% of nurses say they're depressed, anxious or both. Mental Health America put the number much higher when it dida survey in the Summer of 2020. 93% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
sandiegocountynews.com

Health officials urge the public to protect themselves from COVID-19 Omicron variant

San Diego, CA–While the state’s first COVID-19 case caused by the Omicron variant has been detected in Northern California in a traveler from South Africa, San Diego County health officials are urging people to continue following existing guidance. The recommended preventive measures against COVID-19 and its previous variants, they say,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Nature.com

Lifestyle and mental health 1 year into COVID-19

In previous work, Giuntella et al. (Proc Natl Acad Sci 118:e2016632118, 2021), we documented large disruptions to physical activity, sleep, time use and mental health among young adults at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020. This study explores the trends 1 year into COVID-19, as vaccines began to roll out, COVID-19 deaths declined, and social distancing measures eased in the United States. We combine biometric and survey data from multiple cohorts of college students spanning Spring 2019 through Spring 2021 (N = 1179). Our results show persistent impacts of the pandemic on physical activity and mental health. One year into the pandemic, daily steps averaged about 6300 per day compared to about 9800 per day prior to the pandemic, a 35% decline. Almost half of participants were at risk of clinical depression compared to a little over one-third prior to the pandemic, a 36% increase. The impacts on screen time, social interactions and sleep duration at the onset of COVID-19 largely dissipated over the course of the pandemic, though screen time remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. In contrast to the sharp changes in lifestyle and mental health documented as the pandemic emerged in March 2020, we do not find evidence of behavioral changes or improvements in mental well-being over the course of Spring 2021 as the pandemic eased.
MENTAL HEALTH
WSPY NEWS

Community Mental Health Needs Survey Being Circulated

The Kendall County 708 Mental Health Board is asking residents to take a survey on the state of mental health services in Kendall County. Sandy Pastore is on the 708 board. Pastore says the board wants to know how it can improve things in Kendall County. Pastore says the pandemic...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Daily Iowan

UI hires mental health counselors in response to student distress

University of Iowa staff and students are feeling some mental distress on their academic success nearing the end of the semester. University Counseling Services has become a prominent resource in helping students deal with the stresses they have experienced over the past year. Barry Schreier, the director of University Counseling...
MENTAL HEALTH
STACK

Youth Public Mental Health Crisis Emerging

Mental health has gotten worse for children and teens over and during the pandemic. Symptoms of depression and anxiety have doubled. According to the Surgeon General, 25% are experiencing depression and 20% anxiety. Notably, destructive behaviors and emotional issues were also noticed. Also, there was a significant increase of suicide attempts at this time. And for those kids who were already experiencing stress and depression, it was exacerbated.
MENTAL HEALTH

