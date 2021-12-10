ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Services for homeless people in Germany during the COVID-19-pandemic: A descriptive study

Public Health Nurs. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1111/phn.13027. Online ahead of print. DESIGN: A cross-sectional study was conducted in December 2020/January 2021 in the five significant cities of Germany. SAMPLE: 135 of 244 identified service institutions took part in the...

