WWE has now started its show revolution, transforming its NXT into NXT 2.0 and going to soon modify 205 Live, as proposed this morning in one of our daily news. After seeing the generational change in the rings of the former WWE yellow show, with NXT having a new format, a new modified arena, new lighting sets and also part of the completely new roster, we also had to say goodbye to Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, with the two that 99% will not sign a new agreement with the company, expiring right now.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO