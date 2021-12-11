Monrovia Police: Throwing Noodles at Vehicle; Traffic Stop Turns to Child Abuse Arrest; Drunk Driving; Police Respond to Five Fights at High School; Etc.

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Erickson Recinos, 36, of Lanham was sentenced to five years suspend all but 18 months for one count of second-degree assault on Anne Arundel County Police Officer Erica Magnuson and one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The State’s Attorney’s Office had sought a sentence of 3 years incarceration for the assault on the officer and a one-year sentence for the driving under the influence charge, to run concurrently.

