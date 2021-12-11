ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Monrovia Police: Throwing Noodles at Vehicle; Traffic Stop Turns to Child Abuse Arrest; Drunk Driving; Police Respond to Five Fights at High School; Etc.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 2 – December 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 370 service events, resulting in 67 investigations. Warrant – Suspect Arrested. December 2 at 9:51 a.m., a caller reported...

Public Safety
