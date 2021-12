Syracuse City will be sponsoring our annual toy donation drive for local children, working with local schools to help bring gifts to children in need within our great community. Toy collection bins will be located inside City Hall until December 14th. Please bring new, unwrapped toys that will surely bring joy to less fortunate school children. Here is a list of toys that can be donated. If you have questions or want to pick something from the list to donate, please call City Hall at 801-825-1477.

SYRACUSE, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO