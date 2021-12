This weekend, the top two teams in CCHA clash in a battle of Minnesota's titans and Northern Michigan tries to stay hot. Another marquee series on FloHockey, another hockey weekend in Minnesota as Bemidji hosts Minnesota State. There is much to like about this series: the iconic coaches, the depth of both teams, the fact that they rank one-two in the CCHA standings. But readers will have to accept RinkRap’s veer into the hockey taboo of individual focus. We know it’s not the NBA, but this weekend up on the frozen shores of Lake Bemidji we’ll see the two best forwards in the CCHA ply their crafts. National Player of the Month Owen Sillinger (BSU) squares off against CCHA Player of the Week Nathan Smith (MSU). They are both producing points at such a clip recently that they are poised to overtake Northern Michigan’s Hank Crone as the CCHA scoring leader. It’s a true Ovechkin vs. Crosby weekend in the young league.

