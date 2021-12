For business graduate Dion Brinson, receiving his degree is a testament to the importance of persevering in the midst of adversity. Brinson was able to overcome childhood challenges, including brief homelessness, to triumphantly become the first person in his immediate family to graduate college. He will earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources and began his career at a well-known clothing company.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO