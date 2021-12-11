ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullish on Digital Assets: Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor Ben Knaus

By Blue Shift Advisors
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben was originally a protractor when it came to Bitcoin, but a friend kept asking him to look into it....

The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s free cryptocurrency expert panel event

The price of cryptocurrency is seemingly in constant flux which causes a gauntlet for investors to run week to week and day to day.Bitcoin remains in limbo following last week’s flash crash, which some analysts mistook for the start of a bear market that would see its price continue to tumble in the short term.None of this is new with cryptocurrency making headlines for years, but its unpredictable nature and complex myriad of currencies means for many it is an area too daunting to delve into.For those who have taken the plunge and invested there have been those who have...
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Analyst Expects US to Embrace Crypto With Proper Regulation in 2022 – Sees 'Refreshed' Bitcoin Bull Market

Analyst Mike McGlone with Bloomberg Intelligence has shared his outlook for the cryptocurrency market going forward. “We expect the U.S. to embrace cryptocurrencies in 2022, with proper regulation and related bullish price implications,” he detailed. Noting that “Bitcoin appears to be on a trajectory for $100,000,” the analyst added that we are likely to see “A paused, corrected and refreshed bull market.”
MARKETS
#Digital Assets
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Stablecoins Are Becoming Increasingly Key To The Bitcoin Economy

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. One of the most important economic discussions this year, apart from Bitcoin, is...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
HackerNoon

Did We Front Run Bitcoin Seasonality?

At the rate of a 0.9 drop in log returns each cycle, log returns could = 2.3 at least by the end of this cycle which is about a 10x gain from the start of this year and an implied Bitcoin price of about $300k by the end of 2024. If this cycle continues to run before seasonality, it could possibly reach bottoms shortly before the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here Are The Most-Discussed Cryptos On Twitter In November; Shiba Inu Beats Biggies Fair And Square

High-flying cryptocurrencies have fallen back to earth from stratospheric levels amid profit taking that gained momentum following the emergence of the omicron variant threat. Notwithstanding the current lean patch, digital currencies are hugely popular with investors. SHIB Reigns Supreme: Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the dog-themed currency making a splash this...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Says This Altcoin Sector Will Be the Strongest Play Moving Into 2022

Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that one sector of altcoins will likely lead the digital asset markets in terms of strength and performance moving into next year. In a new strategy session, Merten tells his 487,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s looking at the Metaverse Index against Wrapped Ether (MVI/WETH) as a proxy of the crypto sector’s performance against the second-largest cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With The Crypto Market This Weekend

The cryptocurrency market has been stuck in a rut since peaking in early November. The weekend has brought some relief to the market, with most major cryptos turning green. Bitcoin On The Mend: After breaking below the $47,000 level intraday, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is on the recovery route and is currently on its way back to reclaiming the $49,000 level.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

The Next Phase of Crypto Will be The Age of dApps

I think the next phase of crypto will be the age of dApps. We will start to see user-friendly applications be developed in crypto that will take advantage of all the chains, protocols, and smart contracts that have been built. These applications will become more user-friendly, and will be marketed towards making it easier for those who are just entering crypto to participate in our ecosystem. I think we’ll enter a golden period when apps are so good and the experience is so seamless that people don’t even know that the application they are using on their phone or browser is built on blockchain. We are building SubQuery with the specific goal to power the data within the next-generation of decentralized applications.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

