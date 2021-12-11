Bullish on Digital Assets: Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor Ben Knaus

I think the next phase of crypto will be the age of dApps. We will start to see user-friendly applications be developed in crypto that will take advantage of all the chains, protocols, and smart contracts that have been built. These applications will become more user-friendly, and will be marketed towards making it easier for those who are just entering crypto to participate in our ecosystem. I think we’ll enter a golden period when apps are so good and the experience is so seamless that people don’t even know that the application they are using on their phone or browser is built on blockchain. We are building SubQuery with the specific goal to power the data within the next-generation of decentralized applications.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO