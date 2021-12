The suspect that robbed a Scranton bank earlier this year has been sentenced in federal court. According to the Southern District Court of Iowa, 27-year-old Zachary Michael Wailes of Fort Dodge pled guilty to federal bank robbery on June 1st and was sentenced to federal prison for eight years and four months. The charge stemmed from an incident on February 25th, when Wailes entered Peoples Bank in Scranton and robbed them of over $20,000.

SCRANTON, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO