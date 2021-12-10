Trishla Ostwal

Martin Scorsese s alma mater, New York University, is establishing a film institute in his name after a gift from George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. The formation of the Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts was to be announced Tuesday by NYU s Tisch School of the Arts. The institute will include a virtual production center, the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies and support for student scholarships — with tuition assistance for those selected as “Scorsese scholars.”A large donation from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation — the nonprofit run by the “Star Wars” filmmaker and his wife, Hobson,...
