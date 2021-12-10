Trishla Ostwal

Even before Shonda Rhimes started writing for TV, she knew it was a medium where she would not only thrive, but also dominate. “I remember saying to my agent, ‘I want to take over the world through TV,’” Rhimes recalls. “It sounds crazy to say this now, but at the time, it wasn’t really a joke. It was something I felt like I could really do.”

