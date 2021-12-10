ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trishla Ostwal

Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AdWeek

How Brands Can Find Value in the Metaverse

After launching his own NFT collection, “VeeFriends,” Gary Vaynerchuk has been able to bring his ambitions of building a community around his creative and business passions to life using NFT technology. He sat down with Adweek during Commerce Week to break down NFTs and how they’ll change the future of marketing as well as how brands can leverage NFTs in an authentic and meaningful way.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use the Chill Chat Theme

Instagram released a Chill chat theme that adds a snowy winter background to conversations. Our guide will show you how to use the Chill chat theme in the Instagram mobile application. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-To help military veteran caregivers get the tools and resources they need to take care of themselves and their loved ones, AARP and the Ad Council have launched the latest round of creative for their “Caregiver Assistance” campaign. A new PSA—filmed and directed by military veterans from veteran-owned creative shop Gig Line Media (the production arm of We Are The Mighty)—targets caregivers of veterans and current members of the military.
HOMELESS
AdWeek

Digital Creators' Influence Is Growing in the Fashion World

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Roblox’s Christina Wootton urges brands to discover and recognize the work of digital creators. Below, in her own words, she says the metaverse is the space to watch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AdWeek

Joan Creative Hires Abe Baginsky as Executive Creative Director

Joan Creative has hired Abe Baginsky as the agency’s second executive creative director. In the role, Baginsky will report to Joan’s co-founder and chief creative officer Jaime Robinson and work alongside Lauren Costa, who was appointed executive creative director last year. Baginsky was hired to help with an expanded workload brought about by the agency adding nearly a dozen new clients in recent months.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

How Adweek Media Visionary Shonda Rhimes Rewrote the Rules of TV

Even before Shonda Rhimes started writing for TV, she knew it was a medium where she would not only thrive, but also dominate. “I remember saying to my agent, ‘I want to take over the world through TV,’” Rhimes recalls. “It sounds crazy to say this now, but at the time, it wasn’t really a joke. It was something I felt like I could really do.”
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

ABC News Names Eman Varoqua Executive Producer of Nightline

Eman Varoqua has been named the new executive producer for Nightline. ABC News president Kim Godwin shared the news with staff via memo on Monday. Varoqua joined ABC News in 2018 as a senior producer for the late-night news program, and a year later she became senior broadcast producer. Most...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

The Future of Social Advertising Is Now

As marketers, we have seen a lot of turmoil in the last 18 months—everything from changed consumer behavior to evolved shopping journeys and new privacy regulations. With 2022 around the corner, it’s never been a better time to start investing in social advertising or ramping up your efforts. In fact, most companies (74%) already allocate one-third or more of their marketing budget to social media advertising.
INTERNET
The Independent

Martin Scorsese Institute to be established by NYU

Martin Scorsese s alma mater, New York University, is establishing a film institute in his name after a gift from George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. The formation of the Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts was to be announced Tuesday by NYU s Tisch School of the Arts. The institute will include a virtual production center, the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies and support for student scholarships — with tuition assistance for those selected as “Scorsese scholars.”A large donation from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation — the nonprofit run by the “Star Wars” filmmaker and his wife, Hobson,...
COLLEGES

