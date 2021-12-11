ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Loss of TACC1 variant25 inducing cell proliferation and suppressing autophagy in head and neck squamous carcinoma

By Pan Xu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransforming acidic coiled-coil containing protein1 (TACC1) is closely related to transcription, translation and centrosome dynamics. Dysregulation of TACC1 is associated with multiple malignancies. Alternative splicing (AS) of TACC1 produces multiple variants, which are of great significance in cancer biology. However, the expression and biological functions of TACC1 variants in head and...

Enhanced apoptosis as a possible mechanism to self-limit SARS-CoV-2 replication in porcine primary respiratory epithelial cells in contrast to human cells

The ability of SARS-CoV to infect different species, including humans, dogs, cats, minks, ferrets, hamsters, tigers, and deer, pose a continuous threat to human and animal health. Pigs, though closely related to humans, seem to be less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2. Former in vivo studies failed to demonstrate clinical signs and transmission between pigs, while later attempts using a higher infectious dose reported viral shedding and seroconversion. This study investigated species-specific cell susceptibility, virus dose-dependent infectivity, and infection kinetics, using primary human (HRECs) and porcine (PRECs) respiratory epithelial cells. Despite higher ACE2 expression in HRECs compared to PRECs, SARS-CoV-2 infected, and replicated in both PRECs and HRECs in a dose-dependent manner. Cytopathic effect was particularly more evident in PRECs than HRECs, showing the hallmark morphological signs of apoptosis. Further analysis confirmed an early and enhanced apoptotic mechanism driven through caspase 3/7 activation, limiting SARS-CoV-2 propagation in PRECs compared to HRECs. Our findings shed light on a possible mechanism of resistance of pigs to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and it may hold therapeutic value for the treatment of COVID-19.
Survival impact of treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may coexist with lung cancer, but the impact on prognosis is uncertain. Moreover, it is unclear whether pharmacological treatment for COPD improves the patient's prognosis. We retrospectively investigated patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received chemotherapy at Kyoto University Hospital. Coexisting COPD was diagnosed by spirometry, and the association between pharmacological treatment for COPD and overall survival (OS) was assessed. Of the 550 patients who underwent chemotherapy for advanced NSCLC between 2007 and 2014, 347 patients who underwent spirometry were analyzed. Coexisting COPD was revealed in 103 patients (COPD group). The median OS was shorter in the COPD group than the non-COPD group (10.6 vs. 16.8Â months). Thirty-seven patients had received COPD treatment, and they had a significantly longer median OS than those without treatment (16.7 vs. 8.2Â months). Multivariate Cox regression analysis confirmed the positive prognostic impact of COPD treatment. Additional validation analysis revealed similar results in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Coexisting COPD had a significant association with poor prognosis in advanced NSCLC patients if they did not have pharmacological treatment for COPD. Treatment for coexisting COPD has the potential to salvage the prognosis.
Î±1-Adrenergic receptor mediates adipose-derived stem cell sheet-induced protection against chronic heart failure after myocardial infarction in rats

Cell-based therapy using adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) has emerged as a novel therapeutic approach to treat heart failure after myocardial infarction (MI). The purpose of this study was to determine whether inhibition of Î±1-adrenergic receptors (Î±1-ARs) in ADSCs attenuates ADSC sheet-induced improvements in cardiac functions and inhibition of remodeling after MI. ADSCs were isolated from fat tissues of Lewis rats. In in vitro studies using cultured ADSCs, we determined the mRNA levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A and Î±1-AR under normoxia or hypoxia and the effects of norepinephrine and an Î±1-blocker, doxazosin, on the mRNA levels of angiogenic factors. Hypoxia increased Î±1-AR and VEGF mRNA levels in ADSCs. Norepinephrine further increased VEGF mRNA expression under hypoxia; this effect was abolished by doxazosin. Tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells was promoted by conditioned media of ADSCs treated with the Î±1 stimulant phenylephrine under hypoxia but not by those of ADSCs pretreated with phenylephrine plus doxazosin. In in vivo studies using rats with MI, transplanted ADSC sheets improved cardiac functions, facilitated neovascularization, and suppressed fibrosis after MI. These effects were abolished by doxazosin treatment. Pathway analysis from RNA sequencing data predicted significant upregulation of Î±1-AR mRNA expression in transplanted ADSC sheets and the involvement of Î±1-ARs in angiogenesis through VEGF. In conclusion, doxazosin abolished the beneficial effects of ADSC sheets on rat MI hearts as well as the enhancing effect of norepinephrine on VEGF expression in ADSCs, indicating that ADSC sheets promote angiogenesis and prevent cardiac dysfunction and remodeling after MI via their Î±1-ARs.
Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 in non-small-cell lung carcinomas: correlations with clinicopathologic features and prognostic significance

Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) modulates the tumor microenvironment through immunosuppressive effects. Its associations with clinicopathologic parameters and prognostic significance in non-small-cell lung carcinomas remain unclear. We examined LAG-3 expression in 368 resected non-small-cell lung carcinomas (including 218 adenocarcinomas and 150 squamous-cell carcinomas) using tissue microarrays, with normalization to CD8+ T-cell count (LAG-3/CD8 index), and correlated LAG-3, CD8, and LAG-3/CD8 index with clinicopathologic features, molecular status, and survival. LAG-3 expression in the immune cells (ranged 0.35"“540.1 cells/mmÂ²) was identified in 92% of non-small-cell lung carcinomas. In adenocarcinomas and squamous-cell carcinomas, LAG-3 expression correlated with CD8+ T-cell count and PD-L1 expression. In adenocarcinomas, high LAG-3 expression (defined as >median) was additionally associated with smoking history, high T stage, aggressive pathologic features (solid-predominant histologic pattern, lymphovascular invasion, and nodal metastasis), and lack of EGFR mutation. In the entire resected tumor cohort and in adenocarcinomas, high LAG-3 and LAG-3/CD8 index were each associated with worse overall survival. In squamous-cell carcinomas, high CD8 was associated with better overall survival. In an exploratory analysis of pretreatment samples from advanced non-small-cell lung carcinoma patients treated with pembrolizumab, high CD8 was predictive of improved overall and progression-free survival, while high LAG-3, but not high LAG-3/CD8 index, was associated with improved progression-free survival. In conclusion, the clinicopathologic correlations and prognostic impact of LAG-3 in non-small-cell lung carcinoma are histotype-dependent, highlighting differences in the immune microenvironment between adenocarcinomas and squamous-cell carcinomas. The predictive impact of LAG-3 warrants further investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Cell Proliferation#T Cell#Cell Biology#Tacc1v25#Lc3ii#Akt#Hnscc
Corticotropin releasing hormone promotes inflammatory bowel disease via inducing intestinal macrophage autophagy

Psychosocial stress is a vital factor contributing to the pathogenesis and progression of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The contribution of intestinal macrophage autophagy to the onset and development of IBD has been widely studied. Herein, we investigated the underlying mechanism of psychosocial stress in an IBD mouse model pertaining to macrophage autophagy. Corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH) was peripherally administrated to induce psychosocial stress. For in vivo studies, dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) was used for the creation of our IBD mouse model. For in vitro studies, lipopolysaccharide (LPS) was applied on murine bone marrow-derived macrophages (BMDMs) as a cellular IBD-related challenge. Chloroquine was applied to inhibit autophagy. We found that CRH aggravated the severity of DSS-induced IBD, increasing overall and local inflammatory reactions and infiltration. The levels of autophagy in intestinal macrophages and murine BMDMs were increased under these IBD-related inflammatory challenges and CRH further enhanced these effects. Subsequent administration of chloroquine markedly attenuated the detrimental effects of CRH on IBD severity and inflammatory reactions via inhibition of autophagy. These findings illustrate the effects of peripheral administration of CRH on DSS-induced IBD via the enhancement of intestinal macrophage autophagy, thus providing a novel understanding as well as therapeutic target for the treatment of IBD.
Retraction Note to: Schnurri-3 regulates BMP9-induced osteogenic differentiation and angiogenesis of human amniotic mesenchymal stem cells through Runx2 and VEGF

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-020-2279-5 published online 29 January 2020. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article due to concerns raised about Figs. 5 and 6. In Fig. 5D, it appears that the partially enlarged image in the sim-shn3 group is not a part of the low-magnification image. Additionally, the images of the BMP9 group detecting CD31 and the BMP9"‰+"‰Shn3 group detecting MECN are very similar. It appears that the images of these two different groups are from a unified tissue specimen. In Fig. 6E, the images of RFP, BMP9 and sim-Shn3 groups appear to derive from the same culture cells. The results of this article are therefore unreliable.
Role of the microbiota in hypertension and antihypertensive drug metabolism

Recent evidence suggests that the gut microbiota plays an important role in the development and pathogenesis of hypertension. Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the composition and function of the gut microbiota, was shown to be associated with hypertension in both animal models and humans. In this review, we provide insights into host"“microbiota interactions and summarize the evidence supporting the importance of the microbiota in blood pressure (BP) regulation. Metabolites produced by the gut microbiota, especially short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), modulate BP and vascular responses. Harmful gut-derived metabolites, such as trimethylamine N-oxide and several uremic toxins, exert proatherosclerotic, prothrombotic, and proinflammatory effects. High-salt intake alters the composition of the microbiota, and this microbial alteration contributes to the pathogenesis of salt-sensitive hypertension. In addition, the microbiota may impact the metabolism of drugs and steroid hormones in the host. The drug-metabolizing activities of the microbiota affect the pharmacokinetic parameters of antihypertensive drugs and contribute to the pathogenesis of licorice-induced pseudohyperaldosteronism. Furthermore, the oral microbiota plays a role in BP regulation by producing nitric oxide, which lowers BP via its vasodilatory effects. Thus, antihypertensive intervention strategies targeting the microbiota, such as the use of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics (e.g., SCFAs), are considered new therapeutic options for the treatment of hypertension.
FASN, SCD1 and ANXA9 gene polymorphism as genetic predictors of the fatty acid profile of sheep milk

In this study, single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the ANXA9 (annexin 9), FASN (fatty acid synthase) and SCD1 (stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1) genes were analyzed as factors influencing fatty acid profiles in milk from ZoÅ¡Ä¾achtenÃ¡ valaÅ¡ka sheep. SNP in selected genes was identified using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR"“RFLP). The long-chain fatty acids profile in sheep milk was identified by gas chromatography. Statistical analysis of the SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism showed that the milk of the homozygous AA animals was characterized by a lower (P"‰<"‰0.05) share of C4:0, C6:0, C8:0, C10:0, C12:0, C14:0 in comparison to the homozygous CC sheep. The milk of heterozygous sheep was characterized by a higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) proportion of C13:0 acid compared to the milk of sheep with the homozygous AA type. A higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) level of saturated fatty acids (SFA) was found in the milk of CC genotype sheep compared to the AA genotype. Our results lead to the conclusion that the greatest changes were observed for the SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism and the least significant ones for FASN/AciI. Moreover, it is the first evidence that milk from sheep with SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism and the homozygous AA genotype showed the most desirable fatty acids profile.
The increased prevalence of keloids in atopic dermatitis patients with allergic comorbidities: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is associated with allergic comorbidities, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis (AR), and allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). The etiology of keloid is largely unknown; however, AD and keloid share inflammatory pathways characterized by T-helper cell 2 cytokines and increased dermal fibroblast activity. The prevalence of keloids has been reported to increase in patients with AD, but it remains controversial. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of keloids in patients with AD, and compare it with the prevalence of other comorbidities of AD. We assessed the Korean National Health Information Database and medical records including coexisting asthma, AR, and ACD. Single and multiple logistic regression models were created for keloids and each allergic disease. The prevalence of keloids was higher in the AD group than in the control group. Among patients with AD, adolescents and adults had a higher prevalence of keloids than infants and children. The risk of keloids was high with AD alone, and coexisting asthma significantly increased the risk. Similarly, the risk of keloids was higher in AR associated with AD and ACD associated with AD than in AD alone. Thus, among Koreans, patients with AD have a higher risk of keloid development, with coexisting allergic diseases increasing the risk.
Cerebrospinal fluid abnormalities in first- and multi-episode schizophrenia-spectrum disorders: impact of clinical and demographical variables

Multiple lines of evidence indicate that immunological and inflammatory alterations contribute at least in a subgroup to the pathophysiology of schizophrenia. In this retrospective chart review, we investigated whether clinical factors contribute to altered cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) findings in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders. Clinical data from electronic medical records of patients with psychotic disorders (ICD-10: F20-F29) who received routine CSF diagnostics at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, LMU Munich, Germany, were included. ChiÂ² tests for dichotomous outcomes and independent t tests for continuous outcomes were used to compare differences between groups. A total of 331 patients were included in the analyses (43.2% female and 56.8% male). The mean age was 37.67 years (Â±15.58). The mean duration of illness was 71.96 months (Â±102.59). In all, 40% (128/320) were first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients and 60% (192/320) were multi-episode psychosis (MEP) patients. Elevated CSF protein levels were found in 19.8% and elevated CSF/serum albumin ratios (QAlb) in 29.4% of the cases. Pleocytosis was found in 6.1% of patients. MEP patients showed significantly higher mean QAlb compared with FEP patients (t(304.57)"‰="‰âˆ’2.75, p"‰="‰0.006), which did not remain significant after correcting for age. QAlb elevation occurred more frequently in men (X2(1)"‰="‰14.76, p"‰="‰<0.001). For treatment resistance, family history, and cMRI alterations, no significant differences in CSF-related outcomes were detected. Our work extends other retrospective cohorts confirming a relevant degree of CSF alterations in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders and shows the difficulty to relate these alterations to clinical and disease course trajectories. More research is needed to develop treatment response predictors from CSF analyses.
Reciprocal regulation of chaperone-mediated autophagy and the circadian clock

Circadian rhythms align physiological functions with the light"“dark cycle through oscillatory changes in the abundance of proteins in the clock transcriptional programme. Timely removal of these proteins by different proteolytic systems is essential to circadian strength and adaptability. Here we show a functional interplay between the circadian clock and chaperone-mediated autophagy (CMA), whereby CMA contributes to the rhythmic removal of clock machinery proteins (selective chronophagy) and to the circadian remodelling of a subset of the cellular proteome. Disruption of this autophagic pathway in vivo leads to temporal shifts and amplitude changes of the clock-dependent transcriptional waves and fragmented circadian patterns, resembling those in sleep disorders and ageing. Conversely, loss of the circadian clock abolishes the rhythmicity of CMA, leading to pronounced changes in the CMA-dependent cellular proteome. Disruption of this circadian clock/CMA axis may be responsible for both pathways malfunctioning in ageing and for the subsequently pronounced proteostasis defect.
Targeting ERK induced cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy in colorectal cancer

In recent years, many studies have shown that autophagy plays a vital role in the resistance of tumor chemotherapy. However, the interaction between autophagy and cell death has not yet been clarified. In this study, a new specific ERK inhibitor CC90003 was found to suppress colorectal cancer growth by inducing cell death both in vitro and in vivo. Studies have confirmed that higher concentrations of ROS leads to autophagy or cell death. In this research, the role of CC90003-induced ROS was verified. But after inhibiting ROS by two kinds of ROS inhibitors NAC and SFN, the autophagy induced by CC90003 decreased, while cell death strengthened. In parallel, protective autophagy was also induced, while in a p53-dependent manner. After silencing p53 or using the p53 inhibitor PFTÎ±, the autophagy induced by CC90003 was weakened and the rate of cell death increases. Therefore, we confirmed that CC90003 could induce autophagy by activating ROS/p53. Furthermore, in the xenograft mouse model, the effect was obtained remarkably in the combinational treatment group of CC90003 plus CQ, comparing with that of the single treatment groups. In a word, our results demonstrated that targeting ERK leads to cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy simultaneously in colorectal cancer, which offers new potential targets for clinical therapy.
Prevalence of ocular findings regardless of visual acuity status in older adults from the Brazilian Amazon Region

Recently, it has been recommended that population-based studies report not only frequencies of vision impairment and blindness but also any ocular abnormalities that might lead an individual to seek for eyecare services. The current study aimed to determine prevalence of ocular findings regardless of visual acuity (VA) status in older adults from the Brazilian Amazon Region. Disturbances were grouped into: Eyelids; Anterior Segment; Posterior Segment; Increased intraocular pressure; and Overall Globe. The presence of an ocular finding was considered positive when any abnormality was noted, regardless of VA. Refractive errors were not considered. A total 2384 eligible persons were enumerated and 2041 (85.6%) examined. The prevalence of ocular disturbances in either eye was 87.0% and was associated with male gender, older age, lower education, and rural residence. Overall, main findings were pterygium, cataract, and pinguecula, occurring in 58.8%, 45.4% and 17.4%, respectively. Among individuals with 20/20 VA in both eyes, theÂ most frequent findings were pterygium, pinguecula, and glaucoma cupping, occurring in 47.4%, 31.2% and 6.5%, respectively. The high prevalence of ocular findings observed in this population reinforces that different conditions might not immediately decrease VA but canÂ indicate risk and/or discomfort symptoms and should be considered when planning public health ophthalmic services.
Mechanism of kinetin-induced death of Vicia faba ssp. minor root cortex cells

Cell death (CD) may be induced by endogenous or exogenous factors and contributes to all the steps of plant development. This paper presents results related to the mechanism of CD regulation induced by kinetin (Kin) in the root cortex of Vicia faba ssp. minor. To explain the process, 6-(2-hydroxy-3-methylbenzylamino)purine (PI-55), adenine (Ad), 5"²-amine-5"²-deoxyadenosine (Ado) and N-(2-chloro-4-piridylo)-N"²-phenylurea (CPPU) were applied to (i) block cytokinin receptors (CKs) and inhibit the activities of enzymes of CK metabolism, i.e., (ii) phosphoribosyltransferase, (iii) kinases, and (iv) oxidases, respectively. Moreover, ethylene glycol-bis(Î²-aminoethyl ether)-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid (EGTA), lanthanum chloride (LaCl3), ruthenium red (RRed) and cyclosporine A (CS-A) were applied to (i) chelate extracellular calcium ions (Ca2+) as well as blocks of (ii) plasma-, (iii) endoplasmic reticulum- (ER) membrane Ca2+ ion channels and (iv) mitochondria- (MIT) Ca2+ ions release by permeability transition por (PTP), respectively. The measured physiological effectiveness of these factors was the number of living and dying cortex cells estimated with orange acridine (OA) and ethidium bromide (EB), the amounts of cytosolic Ca2+ ions with chlortetracycline (CTC) staining and the intensity of chromatin and Ca2+-CTC complex fluorescence, respectively. Moreover, the role of sorafenib, an inhibitor of RAF kinase, on the vitality of cortex cells and ethylene levels as well as the activities of RAF-like kinase and MEK2 with Syntide-2 and Mek2 as substrates were studied. The results clarified the previously presented suggestion that Kin is converted to appropriate ribotides (5"²-monophosphate ribonucleotides), which cooperate with the ethylene and Ca2+ ion signalling pathways to transduce the signal of kinetin-programmed cell death (Kin-PCD). Based on the present and previously published results related to Kin-PCD, the crosstalk between ethylene and MAP kinase signalling, as well as inhibitors of CK receptors and enzymes of their metabolism, is proposed.
Protein function prediction for newly sequenced organisms

Recent successes in protein function prediction have shown the superiority of approaches that integrate multiple types of experimental evidence over methods that rely solely on homology. However, newly sequenced organisms continue to represent a difficult challenge, because only their protein sequences are available and they lack data derived from large-scale experiments. Here we introduce S2F (Sequence to Function), a network propagation approach for the functional annotation of newly sequenced organisms. Our main idea is to systematically transfer functionally relevant data from model organisms to newly sequenced ones, thus allowing us to use a label propagation approach. S2F introduces a novel label diffusion algorithm that can account for the presence of overlapping communities of proteins with related functions. As most newly sequenced organisms are bacteria, we tested our approach in the context of bacterial genomes. Our extensive evaluation shows a great improvement over existing sequence-based methods, as well as four state-of-the-art general-purpose protein function prediction methods. Our work demonstrates that employing a diffusion process over networks of transferred functional data is an effective way to improve predictions over simple homology. S2F is applicable to any type of newly sequenced organism as well as to those for which experimental evidence is available. A free, easy to run version of S2F is available at https://www.paccanarolab.org/s2f.
Analysis of clinicopathologic features and expression of NR4A3 in sinonasal acinic cell carcinoma

Acinic cell carcinoma (AiCC) in the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses has rarely been reported in literature. A recent study demonstrated that recurrent genomic rearrangement [t(4;9) (q13;q31)] is a driver event in AiCC of the salivary glands that could promote the upregulation of transcription factor nuclear receptor subfamily 4 group A member 3 (NR4A3). In the current study, we evaluated the clinicopathological characteristics and expression of NR4A3 in four new cases of sinonasal AiCC. All four patients were men (range, 27"“70 years). The tumor involved only the nasal cavity in two patients, while the other two patients showed involvement of both the nasal cavity and ethmoid sinus. Histologically, the tumor displayed a predominantly solid growth pattern and was composed of hematoxyphilic serous-like cells and scattered intercalated duct-like cells. Immunohistochemically, all cases expressed DOG-1. However, staining for mammaglobin, S-100, CA9, and P63 was absent in all patients. All four cases showed positive nuclear staining for NR4A3. In contrast, none of the other 39 sinonasal tumors, including secretory carcinomas, pleomorphic adenomas, mucoepidermoid carcinomas, adenoid cystic carcinomas, renal cell-like adenocarcinomas, intestinal-type adenocarcinomas, non-intestinal-type adenocarcinomas, extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma, and carcinoma ex pleomorphic adenomas, presented with any positive NR4A3 nuclear staining. Additionally, NR4A3 rearrangements were observed in three cases with sinonasal AiCC by fluorescence in situ hybridization, and the expression level of NR4A3 mRNA was significantly increased in sinonasal AiCC compared with that in normal parotid tissue. Our study demonstrated that sinonasal AiCCs are characterized by an indolent nature and histopathological similarity to parotid AiCCs. Moreover, NR4A3 is a reliable biomarker for distinguishing sinonasal AiCCs from other sinonasal carcinomas.
Benzodiazepine use and neuroimaging markers of Alzheimer's disease in nondemented older individuals: an MRI and 18F Florbetapir PET study in the MEMENTO cohort

Recent evidence suggests an association between benzodiazepines (BZDs) use and lower brain amyloid load, a hallmark of AD pathophysiology. Other AD-related markers include hippocampal atrophy, but the effect of BZDs on hippocampal volume remains unclear. We aimed at 1) replicating findings on BZDs use and brain amyloid load and 2) investigating associations between BZDs use and hippocampal volume, in the MEMENTO clinical cohort of nondemented older adults with isolated memory complaint or light cognitive impairment at baseline. Total Standardized Uptake Value Ratio (SUVR) of brain amyloid load and hippocampal volume (HV) were obtained, respectively, from 18F Florbetapir positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and compared between BZD chronic users and nonusers using multiple linear regressions adjusted for age, sex, educational level, ApoE Îµ4 genotype, cognitive and neuropsychiatric assessments, history of major depressive episodes and antidepressant intake. BZD users were more likely to manifest symptoms of depression, anxiety and apathy. In the MRI subgroup, BZD users were also more frequently females with low education and greater clinical impairments as assessed with the clinical dementia rating scale. Short- versus long-acting BZDs, Z-drugs versus non-Z-drugs BZDs, as well as dose and duration of BZD use, were also considered in the analyses. Total SUVR and HV were significantly lower and larger, respectively, in BZD users (n"‰="‰38 in the PET subgroup and n"‰="‰331 in the MRI subgroup) than in nonusers (n"‰="‰251 in the PET subgroup and n"‰="‰1840 in the MRI subgroup), with a medium (Cohen's d"‰="‰âˆ’0.43) and low (Cohen's d"‰="‰0.10) effect size, respectively. Short-acting BZDs and Z-drugs were more significantly associated with larger HV. We found no effect of dose and duration of BZD use. Our results support the involvement of the GABAergic system as a potential target for blocking AD-related pathophysiology, possibly via reduction in neuronal activity and neuroinflammation. Future longitudinal studies may confirm the causal effect of BZDs to block amyloid accumulation and hippocampal atrophy.
Combined PARP and HSP90 inhibition: preclinical and Phase 1 evaluation in patients with advanced solid tumours

PARP inhibitor resistance may be overcome by combinatorial strategies with agents that disrupt homologous recombination repair (HRR). Multiple HRR pathway components are HSP90 clients, so that HSP90 inhibition leads to abrogation of HRR and sensitisation to PARP inhibition. We performed in vivo preclinical studies of the HSP90 inhibitor onalespib with olaparib and conducted a Phase 1 combination study.
Correction to: MAP2K6 remodels chromatin and facilitates reprogramming by activating Gatad2b-phosphorylation dependent heterochromatin loosening

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the funding. The funding number "2019YFA09004500" should be "2019YFA0904500". The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangsuo Xing, Zichao Liu, Luyuan Huang, Danyun Zhao. CAS Key Laboratory of...
Flavivirus infections induce a Golgi stress response in vertebrate and mosquito cells

The stress of the Golgi apparatus is an autoregulatory mechanism that is induced to compensate for greater demand in the Golgi functions. NoÂ examples of Golgi stress responses due to physiological stimuli are known. Furthermore, the impact on this organelle of viral infections that occupy the vesicular transport during replication is unknown. In this work, we evaluated if a Golgi stress response is triggered during dengue and Zika viruses replication, two flaviviruses whose replicative cycle is heavily involved with the Golgi complex, in vertebrate and mosquito cells. Using GM-130 as a Golgi marker, and treatment with monensin as a positive control for the induction of the Golgi stress response, a significant expansion of the Golgi cisternae was observed in BHK-21, Vero E6 and mosquito cells infected with either virus. Activation of the TFE3 pathway was observed in the infected cells as indicated by the translocation from the cytoplasm to the nucleus of TFE3 and increased expression of pathway targeted genes. Of note, no sign of activation of the stress response was observed in CRFK cells infected with Feline Calicivirus (FCV), a virus released by cell lysis, not requiring vesicular transport. Finally, dilatation of the Golgi complex and translocation of TFE3 was observed in vertebrate cells expressing dengue and Zika viruses NS1, but not NS3. These results indicated that infections by dengue and Zika viruses induce a Golgi stress response in vertebrate and mosquito cells due to the increased demand on the Golgi complex imposed by virion and NS1 processing and secretion.
