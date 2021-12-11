Loss of TACC1 variant25 inducing cell proliferation and suppressing autophagy in head and neck squamous carcinoma

Cell death (CD) may be induced by endogenous or exogenous factors and contributes to all the steps of plant development. This paper presents results related to the mechanism of CD regulation induced by kinetin (Kin) in the root cortex of Vicia faba ssp. minor. To explain the process, 6-(2-hydroxy-3-methylbenzylamino)purine (PI-55), adenine (Ad), 5"²-amine-5"²-deoxyadenosine (Ado) and N-(2-chloro-4-piridylo)-N"²-phenylurea (CPPU) were applied to (i) block cytokinin receptors (CKs) and inhibit the activities of enzymes of CK metabolism, i.e., (ii) phosphoribosyltransferase, (iii) kinases, and (iv) oxidases, respectively. Moreover, ethylene glycol-bis(Î²-aminoethyl ether)-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid (EGTA), lanthanum chloride (LaCl3), ruthenium red (RRed) and cyclosporine A (CS-A) were applied to (i) chelate extracellular calcium ions (Ca2+) as well as blocks of (ii) plasma-, (iii) endoplasmic reticulum- (ER) membrane Ca2+ ion channels and (iv) mitochondria- (MIT) Ca2+ ions release by permeability transition por (PTP), respectively. The measured physiological effectiveness of these factors was the number of living and dying cortex cells estimated with orange acridine (OA) and ethidium bromide (EB), the amounts of cytosolic Ca2+ ions with chlortetracycline (CTC) staining and the intensity of chromatin and Ca2+-CTC complex fluorescence, respectively. Moreover, the role of sorafenib, an inhibitor of RAF kinase, on the vitality of cortex cells and ethylene levels as well as the activities of RAF-like kinase and MEK2 with Syntide-2 and Mek2 as substrates were studied. The results clarified the previously presented suggestion that Kin is converted to appropriate ribotides (5"²-monophosphate ribonucleotides), which cooperate with the ethylene and Ca2+ ion signalling pathways to transduce the signal of kinetin-programmed cell death (Kin-PCD). Based on the present and previously published results related to Kin-PCD, the crosstalk between ethylene and MAP kinase signalling, as well as inhibitors of CK receptors and enzymes of their metabolism, is proposed.
