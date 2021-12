EUREKA, Calif. — PG&E is testing artificial intelligence (AI) software in some of its cameras across the state to better detect wildfires when they start. The utility said Tuesday that it launched an AI and machine-learning pilot program in 46 of the138 newly-installed cameras positioned in high-fire threat districts across Northern and Central California. However, none of those are located in Humboldt or Del Norte Counties.

EUREKA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO