Two holiday shows are running at Open Stage, one will delight families and the other is adults only. Charles Dicken’s classic tale comes to life for the 22nd year in A Christmas Carol. The story of redemption shows us it’s not too late to change your ways. Who’s Holiday follows Cindy Lou long after her run in with the Grinch as she plans her Christmas party. Get tickets to either show playing now till the end of December at OpenStageHBG.com.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO