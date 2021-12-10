ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK public inflation expectations jump for year ahead - BoE survey

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDmL5_0dK99bir00

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for consumer prices over the coming year rose sharply last month but were little changed looking further ahead, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose jumped to 3.2% from 2.7% in August and 2.4% in May, according to the survey, which was conducted by market research firm Kantar.

Longer-term inflation expectations, which the BoE watches most closely, rose more moderately to 3.1% from 3.0% in August and 2.7% in May.

The BoE is watching inflation expectations even more closely than usual after a jump in Britain's consumer price index to a 10-year high of 4.2% in October.

The British central bank is due to announce its next decision on interest rates on Dec. 16. Investors have lowered their bets on first increase in Bank Rate since the pandemic after the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Inflation hits 10-year high as energy, fuel and clothing costs jump

The cost of living surged by 5.1% in the 12 months to November, up from 4.2% the month before, and its highest level since September 2011. Rising transport and energy costs drove the rise, which was above forecasts of a 4.7% increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Grant...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK investors ramp up bets on BoE rate rise after inflation shock

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investors sharply increased their bets that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, after inflation data came in far higher than forecast on Wednesday. Interest rate futures showed a 66% chance that the BoE...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Boe#Consumer Price Index#Bank Of England#Uk#British#Kantar#Bank Rate#Omicron
Gazette

UK inflation jumps above 5% as BoE considers rate rise

LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation surged to its highest in more than 10 years in November, jumping to 5.1% and potentially unsettling the Bank of England a day before it announces whether it is raising interest rates for the first time since COVID-19 struck. Price pressure from a broad range of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Guardian

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high as petrol prices soar

UK inflation jumped to 5.1% in November as the price of petrol reached a record high and a computer chip shortage continued to push up the cost of cars. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the increase, which exceeded City forecasts of a rise to 4.8%, took the consumer prices annual rate to its highest level since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Thursday, led by expected gains in tech stocks after the Wall Street sharply rebounded following U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on pandemic-era bond purchases. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 22.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,879.71 points in early trade. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
ECONOMY
Reuters

New Zealand Q3 economic growth slammed by Delta lockdowns

WELLINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.7% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the second largest decline on record, as the economy was hit by an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19, official data showed on Thursday. The figure was not...
MANUFACTURING
Reuters

Gold gains as investors digest U.S. Fed tapering announcement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered from early losses to trade higher on Wednesday, drawing support from a decline in the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era stimulus measures in March. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,777.82 per ounce by 04:28 p.m. ET...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares, bond yields rise after Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Global shares and bond yields rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year. The new economic projections here forecast inflation will run...
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX ends losing streak as Fed clears uncertainty on rate outlook

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, clawing back some recent losses, as a signal by the Federal Reserve that it would raise interest rates in 2022 reduced a source of uncertainty for investors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 120.59...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China to levy higher tariffs on pork imports in 2022 amid supply glut

BEIJING/CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will raise import tariffs on most pork products next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the world's top producer rapidly expanded domestic production and reduced its needs for imports. Tariffs for most favoured nations will return to 12% on Jan. 1, from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fitch revises South Africa's outlook to 'stable' on economic recovery

(Reuters) - Fitch on Wednesday upgraded the outlook on South Africa's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to "stable" from "negative", citing a faster-than-expected economic recovery. "A recovery is underway and GDP now seems on track to return to pre-pandemic levels during 2022" Fitch said. The rating agency affirmed the country's sovereign debt rating at 'BB-', constrained by high and rising government debt, low trend growth, and high inequality.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy