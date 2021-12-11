Is Man City vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Wolverhampton Wanderers face a tough task to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, as they head to Manchester City .

Bruno Lage’s side were beaten by an injury-time winner against Liverpool last week , leaving them eighth in the table after just one win in five - and more notably, just 12 goals scored from their 15 league matches this term.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City host Wolves

City have scored more than that on home soil alone in 2021/22, 17 in seven games, and will be confident of making it six straight league victories in the early kick-off even after midweek defeat in Europe .

Pep Guardiola ’s team moved to the top of the table last weekend and are looking well-placed to defend their title this season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 December at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Adama, Jimenez

Odds

City 2/11

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

Wolves almost held out on home soil against Liverpool, but their lack of goals is always going to be a problem against sides who dominate possession. At home, City will probably find the breakthrough earlier and that makes the points a foregone conclusion. City 2-0 Wolves .