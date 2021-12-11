ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Man City vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Karl Matchett
 2 days ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers face a tough task to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, as they head to Manchester City .

Bruno Lage’s side were beaten by an injury-time winner against Liverpool last week , leaving them eighth in the table after just one win in five - and more notably, just 12 goals scored from their 15 league matches this term.

City have scored more than that on home soil alone in 2021/22, 17 in seven games, and will be confident of making it six straight league victories in the early kick-off even after midweek defeat in Europe .

Pep Guardiola ’s team moved to the top of the table last weekend and are looking well-placed to defend their title this season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 December at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Adama, Jimenez

Odds

City 2/11

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

Wolves almost held out on home soil against Liverpool, but their lack of goals is always going to be a problem against sides who dominate possession. At home, City will probably find the breakthrough earlier and that makes the points a foregone conclusion. City 2-0 Wolves .

The Independent

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich on Saturday with first place in the Bundesliga table at stake.It’s Julian Nagelsmann’s team who are there at present, just one point clear of Marco Rose’s outfit heading into the 14th matchweek of fixtures.While Bayern have won the title nine years on the trot, BVB are hoping to both stop the milestone of a 10th straight championship for their rivals and end their own decade-long wait to win the league this year - not since the days of having Jurgen Klopp in the dugout have they been successful there.This marks a first return to action...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Wolves vs. Liverpool, live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, picks and predictions

Wolverhampton will meet Liverpool in Premier League action on Saturday when they welcome them to Molineux Stadium. The Wolves will look to bounce back after a tough defeat against Burnley while Liverpool is coming off another comfortable win, this time over Everton. This should be a great match and will expect some goals to be scored.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Champions League

Champions League returns to action on Paramount+. Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Oblasny SportKomplex Metalist. Shakhtar Donetsk lost 2-0 to Inter Milan two weeks ago. Similarly, Sheriff Tiraspol is coming off of a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid. Shakhtar Donetsk (one point) is last in Group D, while Sheriff Tiraspol (six points) is in third place in the group. The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Lucky 13 for Cristiano Ronaldo as his penalty earns United victory at Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich. The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

