Man City vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Karl Matchett
 2 days ago

Saturday’s early kick-off sees Pep Guardiola and his table-topping Manchester City side host Wolverhampton Wanderers .

After a couple of recent slip-ups by previous leaders Chelsea, City have moved to first place in the Premier League following five straight wins - the latest being their 3-1 win at Watford last week .

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City host Wolves

City did, however, suffer midweek defeat in the Champions League as a rotated side lost to RB Leipzig in an empty stadium.

Wolves had inched themselves into the top seven thanks to a mean defensive record of late, but they’re not putting many in at the other end either. A late 1-0 loss to Liverpool last time out means it’s one win in five for them now and down to eighth in the table.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 December at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Adama, Jimenez

Odds

City 2/11

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

Wolves almost held out on home soil against Liverpool, but their lack of goals is always going to be a problem against sides who dominate possession. At home, City will probably find the breakthrough earlier and that makes the points a foregone conclusion. City 2-0 Wolves .

The Independent

Is Leipzig vs Man City TV on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

No fans in the ground, no opposing team manager and nothing to play for - it will be a strange and probably low-key encounter for Manchester City to wrap up their Champions League group stage campaign.They face RB Leipzig, who sacked Jesse Marsch over the weekend, while fans are once more prohibited from heading to matches in this part of Germany as they battle another wave of Covid.City are already guaranteed top spot in the group, while Leipzig will finish third as long as they match whatever result Club Brugge attain against PSG.LIVE: Follow live coverage of RB Leipzig host...
Pep Guardiola
Jesus
The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola confident goals will come for Jack Grealish at Man City

Pep Guardiola is confident the goals will soon start to flow for Jack Grealish at Manchester City.The champions’ £100million British record signing has scored just two goals since his summer move from Aston VillaThe 26-year-old’s frustration was compounded as he missed a gilt-edged chance in Saturday’s hard-fought Premier League win over Wolves but Guardiola has no doubt he will deliver.The City manager said: “He has to do exactly what he is doing, no more than that. The rest will come.“ He has chances to score two or three goals every game and it one day he is going to do...
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
CBS Sports

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Barcelona are in for the fight of their Champions League lives on Wednesday when they visit already-qualified Bayern Munich on Matchday 6. Bayern have won the group easily and can afford to play a squad of backups, while Barca have work to do. Xavi's team will advance to the round of 16 with a win, while they will automatically qualify if Benfica fail to beat Dynamo Kiev. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham return to action against Brentford in the Premier League this evening. Antonio Conte’s side made the trip to Burnley last weekend but saw the match postponed at late notice due to heavy snow on the pitch. It means Spurs’ have had plenty of time to get over their wretched performance against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, which left Conte admitting he was surprised by the poor quality of his new squad. There were no such complaints from Thomas Frank at the weekend, though, after Brentford ended their winless run against Everton. In fact, the Bees can...
The Independent

Warm reception but Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return ends in defeat

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat.Here the PA news agency takes a look at how his afternoon went.ReceptionSteven Gerrard back at his old stomping ground ❤️#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/95YM0E3Ad6— Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021His Villa team may have been booed as they left the tunnel but a roar went up when Gerrard emerged behind them. Gerrard offered a little wave to the Kop and then appeared to be looking for people he knew in the main stand behind him. It took eight minutes for the Kop to break into their...
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Leeds, live! How to watch, analysis, odds, prediction

Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues will look to bounce back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, when they host Marcelo Bielsa and Co., at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Blues need to get back on track after some shoddy defensive displays,...
The Independent

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream information and how to watch Der Klassiker online and on TV today

A clash atop the Bundesliga should make for prime Saturday evening viewing, with Bayern Munich visiting Borussia Dortmund.The Bavarians lead the table by a single point after 13 games, putting the pressure on their hosts to come up with a big performance on home soil to seize top spot and fuel hopes of a first title since 2012.Der Klassiker is often spectacular and the last 10 matches between the two sides in all competitions have yielded a whopping 43 goals.Julian Nagelsmann’s team have won the title for the last nine years, which is already a Bundesliga record.Here’s everything you need...
