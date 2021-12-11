KEENE release EP on Melé’s ‘Club Bad’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBerlin-based duo KEENE have released their first EP on a UK label. ‘Legendary Mother’ dropped last week on Melé’s Melé’s Club Bad, consisting of two tracks. Title track ‘Legendary Mother’ features afro, percussive tendencies, organs, bells and trumpets - combined with subtle vocal...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Ruff Sqwad's ​DJ Scholar has died

Bow-born, Ruff Sqwad member DJ Scholar has passed away due to unknown causes. Grime DJ and Balamii resident Jedah, a friend of the late artist, confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this afternoon where he said: “I feel sick to the stomach. To find out my boy Scholar has passed away has destroyed me.”
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Tierra Whack Releases ‘Rap?’ EP

To the delight of her fans, Tierra Whack surprises them with the quickstrike EP, Rap?. “I listen to all classics all day,” Whack said to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. When I’m looking for that inspiration I dig, I go do my homework. So, the people who just really give it to you, they’re telling you the real story and you can feel that they’re not leaving out any details. This is what happened, this is what happened to them. They were there, they went through it and they got through it. So yeah I’m listening to the classic legends. I’m going back, I’m digging. That’s what I like to do. My favorite thing is to watch documentaries and stuff too, films on artists of all sorts, music, art, every everything.”
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Anyma Releases Two-Track ‘Running’ EP on Afterlife

The latest release from the mind of Matteo Melleri has arrived under the Anyma alias in the form of the two-track Running EP. Matteo Melleri has delivered countless tunes and impressive sets over the years under the Tale Of Us moniker with Carmine Conte – but more recently he has leaned into his futuristic side as Anyma. Already known for taking listeners around the globe on a journey of epic proportions, this new alias has allowed Melleri to continue to expand on his utopian vision as he blends the physical and virtual worlds together in harmony.
MUSIC
Billboard

TDE’s Punch Introduces New Collective A Room Full of Mirrors, Announces Visual EP Release Date

Terrence “Punch” Henderson is experiencing his third reinvention. As rapper, filmmaker and president of independent label Top Dawg Entertainment, Punch describes this moment as doing something that he’s never done before in the music business. After helping the Black Hippy crew — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul — reach the top of the rap game as solo acts and getting SZA to superstar status, he’s looking to duplicate his previous success with his latest endeavor: the hip-hop collective A Room Full of Mirrors.
MUSIC
mustangnews.net

Student band Couch Dog releases first EP “Bad and Better than Ever”

Siga aquí para leer este artículo en Español. Student indie-surf-rock band, Couch Dog, released their first EP, “Bad and Better than Ever,” on Nov. 5. Mechanical engineering senior Tasha Lee, business administration senior Pablo Acosta, computer engineering sophomore Josh Cheruvelil and manufacturing engineering senior Max Ferrer ’s original music is now available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Cozz Releases New EP "Fortunate"

Los Angeles-based rapper Cozz has officially returned to the game with the release of his new project Fortunate. The seven-song EP is available on all streaming services, including one feature from YG on the song "Control Problems." While this is a positive moment for Cozz, the rapper opened up to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
canadianbeats.ca

BROS release new Christmas EP, Yet Another BROS Christmas

BROS has released their new Christmas EP Yet Another BROS Christmas, just in time for the holiday season. The duo, which consists of Ewan and Shamus Currie of the platinum-selling Canadian band The Sheepdogs, debuted a festive 6-song release as the third addition to their annual Christmas EP. Last year was A Very Bros Christmas Vol. 2 and in 2017 they released A Very Bros Christmas Vol. 1.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Hilary Woods releases new EP, Feral Hymns

Today is the last Bandcamp Friday of 2021—which means the site forgoes its revenue share of sales for 24 hours—and as usual, there are some surprise releases hitting the pages of artists and albums today. Hilary Woods has just released a new EP titled Feral Hymns, via Sacred Bones. The EP features a series of drone-based pieces created by Woods in collaboration with producer Lasse Marhaug.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Reporter Ian Urbina denies scamming artists with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project

The Outlaw Ocean Music Project's musicians have received an apology from journalist Ian Urbina following allegations of scamming. There were over 450 musicians involved in the project. The Outlaw Ocean, Urbina's journalism series and eventual book, was the inspiration for the project, which began in 2020 and tasked producers with...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Pete Tong releases eight-track collaborations EP

Pete Tong has released his fourth compilation under his Classics format. Entitled ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’, Tong and long-time collaborator and conductor Jules Buckley use this release to reimagine sounds of the White Isle with hand-selected collaborations. The eight-track EP involves Becky Hill, Riton, ARTBAT, Kölsch, Vula, Tale...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

The Brokers and The Walls Street Releases Debut EP

The Brokers and The Walls Street Band is a musical project by Giuliano Taviani and Carmelo Travia, together with Diana Tejera, Italian rock singer. It is a homage (loving and playful) to garage punk rock with reference to groups such as: Velvet Underground, The X, The Stooges, The Sonics. The...
ROCK MUSIC
Tahlequah Daily Press

Thru It All release 'Irrelevant' debuts EP Dec. 3

On Dec. 3, pop-punk quartet Thru It All releases its debut album, "Irrelevant." Thru It All might be a “new” band, but for the core duo Nick Jordan and Daniel Dew, this is the culmination of more than two decades of writing, growing and rocking. “The pandemic forced us all...
ROCK MUSIC
musicfestivalcentral.com

Rising techno star Indira Paganotto releases new "Himalaya" EP on Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT

KNTXT signs hotly-tipped techno artist Indira Paganotto for a new EP that showcases her unique sound across four compelling tracks. Indira's father was a DJ in the iconic Goa scene in India in the 90s, so she grew up surrounded by colourful, emotive techno and psytrance. She has brought that to her own DJ sets and productions ever since she moved to Madrid to pursue her career. Now Indira is coming out with her best EP to date.
BEAUTY & FASHION
gratefulweb.com

Zoe Berman releases new EP, Freezing Heat

Zoe Berman is a Denver-based singer-songwriter. She accompanies her sultry vocals on the piano and guitar, often complemented by a hand-built suitcase drum played with her feet. Zoe "combines musicality and lyrical poeticism into a hypnotizing mélange of soul, Jazz, and americana music" to create a unique sonic experience that defies traditional genre classifications.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Dominowe announces new EP to be released in 2022

Dominowe has announced his new EP on imprint Gqom Oh! which is due for release next month. Entitled ‘UMTHAKATHI’, the eight-track compilation sees the producer incorporating vocals into his work for the first time, alongside feel-good melodies and baselines. The EP follows the release of his 2016 debut on Gqom...
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Peep and Harry Fraud’s ‘High Fashion’ EP Released

A new project from Lil Peep, the late trailblazer whose distinct sound continues to serve as an inspiration point for other artists, arrived on Friday. The three-track High Fashion EP sees Peep’s signature melodic stylings supported by production from Harry Fraud, who just last month contributed to French Montana’s latest album They Got Amnesia. Peep and Fraud prove to be a powerful pairing, with the guitar-driven closer “Old Me” standing out as an early highlight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
edmsauce.com

subduxtion Releases Two Track EP on I&W Music titled Desire

I&W Music welcomes talented producer subduxtion to its roster with his two-track release ‘Desire’. Backed by the idea of embracing technology as a tool for the manipulation of perspective, subduxtion has been making a name for himself. Armed with a discography of impressive releases that includes several singles, EP’s and remixes on renowned labels like Milligrid Records (US), Zero Signal Records (JP), High-Pressure Systems (UK) and now I&W Music (US).
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

The Old North release their next video "Wild Ways" off their EP Ghost

Building off the "lonesome stranger" aura of their last single "Drifter," Boston's smokey Americana/ traditional folk-bluegrass trio, The Old North, is ready to release their Ghost EP. The four-song EP picks up where "Drifter" left off, containing catchy tunes about love, heartbreak, and the metaphorical dance of life, using the...
THEATER & DANCE

