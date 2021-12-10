ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Costco, Lululemon, Peloton, Nuance Communications

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of an inflation report that could likely strengthened the case for an aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while Oracle Corp jumped on an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.29% at 35,855. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.36% at 4,684, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.30% at 16,197.5.

** Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN.O): up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on posting better-than-expected revenue

** Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on report Microsoft's buyout bid set to win EU nod

** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Membership growth, lower expenses overshadow holiday fears for co

** Everbridge Inc (EVBG.O): down 32.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on CEO's resignation plan

** Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O): down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Hits near 2-month low after warning of demand slowdown

** CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.N): up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-SPAC up on $4.8 bln deal to take Getty Images public

** Peloton Interactive (PTON.O): down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Credit Suisse downgrades on near-term growth worries

** Context Therapeutics (CNTX.O): up 28.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after drug shows promise in breast cancer study

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Oracle Corp#Nuance Communications Inc#Costco Wholesale Corp#Everbridge Inc Lrb#Buzz Falls#Buzz Spac#Getty Images
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 4.98% to $966.41 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Tesla Inc. closed $277.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Costco
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.92% to $339.40 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.27 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Axios

The rise and fall of Peloton

The pandemic was fantastic for Peloton — at first. Driving the news: Over the two years since the at-home fitness company's IPO, revenues have more than quadrupled, from $1 billion to $4 billion. The company was also a poster child for pandemic-era share prices going parabolic, with the stock rising 760% between mid-March 2020 and mid-January 2021. Then, it plunged.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Lululemon's CEO Delivers Bad News for Peloton Stock

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report only makes a tiny share of its revenue from Mirror, the connected fitness device it bought in June 2020 for $500 million. The company has big plans for the product but its CEO Calvin McDonald has a very disciplined approach to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Costco Shares Are Rising

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. Costco beat estimated earnings by 13%, reporting an EPS of $2.97 versus an estimate of $2.63, which surprised analysts. Costco says net income for the quarter was $1,324 million, $2.98 per diluted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy