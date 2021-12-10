Costco, Lululemon, Peloton, Nuance Communications

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of an inflation report that could likely strengthened the case for an aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while Oracle Corp jumped on an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.29% at 35,855. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.36% at 4,684, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.30% at 16,197.5.

** Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN.O): up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on posting better-than-expected revenue

** Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on report Microsoft's buyout bid set to win EU nod

** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Membership growth, lower expenses overshadow holiday fears for co

** Everbridge Inc (EVBG.O): down 32.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on CEO's resignation plan

** Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O): down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Hits near 2-month low after warning of demand slowdown

** CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.N): up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-SPAC up on $4.8 bln deal to take Getty Images public

** Peloton Interactive (PTON.O): down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Credit Suisse downgrades on near-term growth worries

** Context Therapeutics (CNTX.O): up 28.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after drug shows promise in breast cancer study

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

