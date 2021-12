This week’s UK developments enlarge the Bank of England’s dilemma tomorrow. On the one hand, the country is going in overdrive to shield the economy/population against the Omicron tidal wave. On the other hand, UK eco data show that the labour market didn’t face the feared setback as furlough schemes ended while inflation is running away. Headline CPI accelerated to the highest level since 2012 (5.1% Y/Y) while core CPI surged to the fastest pace since 1992 (4% Y/Y). Both significantly exceed the Bank of England’s forecasts and 2% inflation target. The British central bank in November misguided markets by not pulling the trigger on a first rate hike despite strong verbal commitments by governor Bailey and chief economist Pill. Recent eco data and guidance since August (“normalization is necessary over the policy horizon to pull (too high) inflation back to target”) suggest a lift-off tomorrow. Omicron uncertainty could be an excuse to delay the call to the February meeting when a new monetary policy report is available. The market is split, but we slightly favour a rate hike tomorrow. Sterling and short term UK yields went somewhat higher over the past two days. EUR/GBP traded below the 0.85 big figure. The UK 2-yr yield bounced off 0.4% support yesterday and currently test the short term downward trend line just north of 0.5%. A rate hike would lift the UK 2-yr yield out of this closing triangle pattern (see graph).

