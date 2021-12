The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are the oldest rivalry in the NFL but for the better part of the last 30 years it has been a lopsided affair. The Bears did play the Packers tough earlier this season, a 24-14 Packers win in week six. The Packers put it away with a Aaron Rodgers touchdown run and the now infamous “I still own you” celebration.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO