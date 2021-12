CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team hosts New Hampshire on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Conte Forum. Boston College earned a gritty 66-60 win over UMass on Wednesday. Cameron Swartz scored a game-high 20 points (15 in the second half) on eight baskets. The senior recorded her second game of the season with at least 20 points, while it's the most points she's registered on the road this season. Taylor Soule dropped 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting and added four boards. Maria Gakdeng turned in eight points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Jaelyn Batts put forth an all-around effort with three points, four rebounds, a career-high eight assists, and three steals. The Eagles held one of the top offenses in the country to60 points and 33.3 percent shooting from the field. The 20 turnovers forced were a season-high by the Minutewomen as well. BC has now won 28 straight games when holding its opponent to 65 points or less.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO