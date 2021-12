The Nov. 29 session between the U.S., Iran, the European Union, and the rest of the P5+1 has the air of a make-or-break moment. For the first time since June, U.S. and Iranian officials are returning to the negotiating table today in an attempt to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. The session is the first time Washington and Tehran have engaged with each other since the inauguration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a noticeably more hardline figure who happens to be under U.S. sanctions for his past role as Iran’s judiciary chief. U.S. officials, including special envoy Robert Malley, traveled throughout the Middle East and conferring with partners in preparation for the meeting.

