Rampage has a COVID message for you

When this all started back in March 2020, I, like most people, was terrified—of my husband getting sick, my kids getting sick, my older parents getting sick. I was scared our small business, which services offices, would never recover, which would mean selling our house, finding new jobs, and starting all over again. Even the idea of running out of toilet paper kept me up at night. But I also felt strongly that finding ways to keep our collective chins up would see us through. I wrote about how I was practicing yoga, gratitude and meditation—yes, I was that annoyingly positive woman. But for me, it really was how I was coping. I was enjoying my family being together, leaning into them on the darker days.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO