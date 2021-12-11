ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC 269

By Sherdog.com Staff
Sherdog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week, we will test our prognostication skills on the Ultimate Fighting Championship's last pay-per-view...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
mmasucka.com

MMASucka’s UFC Vegas 44 Staff Picks

Part-two of our weekend for MMASucka staff picks is here with now only four fights remaining in the 2021 season. UFC Vegas 44, also titled as UFC on ESPN 31, will take place in just a few short hours today, December 4 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The six-fight main card will kick off live at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) for both cable viewers on ESPN and subscribers to ESPN+.
UFC
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 44 DraftKings Picks, DFS MMA

After a seemingly interminable week without any UFC events, the octagon finally returns this Saturday night with UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo (aka UFC Vegas 44). This was a bit of a difficult card for me to put together a DraftKings lineup for since I’m not keen on many underdogs, but I think I’ve pieced together a winning UFC Vegas 44 DraftKings lineup for you nonetheless.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Sherdog

Video: UFC 269 ‘Embedded’ Episode 2

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 269 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. On Episode 2 of UFC 269 “Embedded,” Amanda Nunes arrives in Las Vegas with her family. Prior Episodes:
UFC
hottytoddy.com

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Championship Week

Championship week of the college football season is here as this weekend conferences will crown a winner. The SEC will be decided between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta, Georgia. The Big Ten will have Michigan playing Iowa. This week the HottyToddy staff will pick from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sherdog

The Bottom Line: Much to Lose, Much to Gain

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 269 live on your smart TV,...
UFC
Sherdog

Jake Hadley vs. Francisco Figueiredo Booked for UFC Event on March 19

A flyweight clash pitting Jake Hadley against Francisco Figueiredo is on tap for an Ultimate Fighting Championship card on March 19. Hadley’s management, Paradigm Sports, was first to confirmed the matchup. The UFC event does not yet have a headliner or an official location. Despite missing weight, England’s Hadley earned...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominick Cruz
Sherdog

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 269 Preview

Keith and Ben break down the monster UFC 269, with two title bouts atop a nearly impeccable 15-fight card. This one's a big one, and we give it all the attention it deserves with a three-hour deep dive. History, trivia, adolescent humor, and of course analysis, predictions and picks for every fight. Buckle in!
UFC
footballscoop.com

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Championship Week

So, it's all come down to this. A year of work and prep, planning and praying, comes down to the final Saturday. Not only that, it comes down to the final minutes of the final game of the season. I'm, of course, talking about conference championship weekend, where 20 teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sherdog

UFC 271 to Return to Houston for Pay-Per-View Event on Feb. 12

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be heading to Houston for the third time in less than a year early in 2022. UFC 271 will take place in Houston on Feb. 12, according to multiple outlets. MMAjunkie.com was first to bring word of the location for the pay-per-view event. UFC 262 on May 15 and UFC 265 on Aug. 7 both took place at the Toyota Center.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#T Mobile Arena
offtackleempire.com

OTE Bowl Pick’em Challenge

Bowl season is upon us. That means more pick’ems! I’ve set up two different Pick’em groups on ESPN for our degenerate fine readers. For those looking for the very basics, we’ve got the OTE Standard Bowl Pick’m. Follow the link, the password is Sherman. If you just want to search in ESPN the name is OTE Standard Bowl Pick’m. This as straight forward as it sounds. Pick the winners of every bowl game, 10 points per correct pick, winner has the most correct picks.
FOOTBALL
Sherdog

The Sheehan Show: Top 5 Bets for UFC 269

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Sean Sheehan is back to give his Top 5 Best...
UFC
Sherdog

Preview: UFC 269 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. UFC 269 “Oliveira vs. Poirier”—the promotion’s last pay-per-view event of...
UFC
Sherdog

The UFC Lightweight Title: A Visual History

This weekend at UFC 269, a man who once seemed like the longest of long shots to capture UFC gold will look to defend his title for the first time. Charles Oliveira, who won the belt with a second-round knockout of former Bellator MMA champ Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May, spent the first seven years of his UFC career as a dangerous but flawed fighter who bounced back and forth between lightweight and featherweight, but seemed like a long shot to contend for a title in either. That all changed in mid-2016, and Oliveira’s title win over Chandler in Houston was a perfect summation of the ways in which “do Bronx” had grown as a fighter: The man once seen as an inconsistent, mentally fragile one-dimensional grappler, had just won his ninth straight fight in MMA’s toughest division by weathering serious adversity before going on to knock his opponent out with a savage volley of punches.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

UFC 269 expert picks: Who has the edge in the two title fights?

Two titles will be on the line Saturday night at UFC 269. The UFC's final pay-per-view of 2021 will feature two veteran lightweights who have waited a long time to be a champion. Brazil's Charles Oliveira (31-8) claimed the vacant title in May and will make his first defense against Dustin Poirier (28-6) in the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV). Even though Oliveira is the champ, and has won nine in a row, many in the sport believe he needs to beat Poirier to validate his status as a real champ.
UFC
Sherdog

Rivalries: Charles Oliveira

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 269 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Charles Oliveira gets another chance at validation in a post-Khabib Nurmagomedov world when he defends the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight crown against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 headliner on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
Sherdog

Victor Henry Replaces Trevin Jones, Faces Raoni Barcelos at UFC Fight Night 199

Victor Henry will step in for Trevin Jones and lock horns with Raoni Barcelos at UFC Fight Night 199. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the new bantamweight booking. UFC Fight Night 199 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Dec. 18 and is headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.
UFC
reviewjournal.com

Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill

After splitting first-place money in his long-anticipated National Finals Rodeo debut Thursday night, legendary bull rider J.B. Mauney spoke at length about experiencing the thrill of victory on his sport’s biggest stage. Less than 24 hours later, he was dealing with the agony of defeat. Mauney was helped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy