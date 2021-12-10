ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. issues general licenses allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday formalized guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan,...

www.investing.com

The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
