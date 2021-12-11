Pre-K Counts Director

In 2019, the city of Memphis, Shelby County, First 8 Memphis, the Urban Child Institute, and the Community Outcomes Fund at Maycomb Capital launched a public-private partnership. The partnership utilizes outcomes-based financing to enable the city and county government to align their funds with outcomes in the community, in particular helping to ensure that pre-K students are on track and on grade level when they head into kindergarten. The near-term goal of the partnership is to expand high-quality pre-K to every low-income child in Shelby Country, Tennessee, and the long-term objective is kindergarten readiness and future educational success for every child.
