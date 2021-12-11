ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Pre-K Counts Director

Meadville Tribune
 2 days ago

Dynamic person wanted to oversee the planning, coordination and implementation of...

marketplace.meadvilletribune.com

Dallas News

Allen parents, community can review new pre-K educational materials until Friday

Allen parents and community members interested in reviewing upcoming instructional materials for pre-K students can do so until Friday. Texas’ State Board of Education approved new pre-K books. Before officially adopting these new materials, Allen ISD is letting parents take a look at what might be in future pre-K classrooms.
EDUCATION
WTOP

DC to debut new coronavirus testing program for pre-K students in January

After months of parents and D.C. council members expressing frustration with the city’s saliva-based coronavirus testing program, officials are evaluating alternative testing options for prekindergarten students. Since the start of the school year, parents and lawmakers have maintained that the city’s youngest students are not frequently tested because they’re unable...
EDUCATION
WJTV.com

Pre-K programs in Lamar County receive nearly $44K from Community Bank

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Community Bank donated $43,750 to the Lamar County School District’s early learning program. Pine Belt News reported the Mississippi Department of Revenue encouraged people and businesses to donate to Pre-K programs every year for a 1:1 tax credit through the Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
#Statusfull Time
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City Pre-K Students Show Gratitude

For the past several years, Ponca City Free Will Baptist Church has provided students at the Washington Pre-K Center with school supplies, along with countless gifts and meals for the staff. Before school started they painted colorful and fun games on the new blacktop. The church also provides coats to...
PONCA CITY, OK
graingertoday.com

BSE pre-k students learn about community helpers

BEAN STATION – Bean Station Elementary School (BSE) pre-k students recently learned about how community helpers serve the community. The students were visited by persons of various professions and were taught about the jobs they do. Members of school staff and administration, firemen, policemen, utility workers, writers, bakers and Pizza Plus employees, among others, shared their jobs with the pre-k class.
BEAN STATION, TN
keizertimes.com

S-K school board director considers removing children from district

Danielle Bethell is the school board director for the Keizer area in addition to being a Marion County commissioner. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Bethell) Danielle Bethell, a parent of two Salem-Keizer students, took to Facebook on Nov. 23 to ask for help from her followers. “In search of middle school/high...
MARION COUNTY, OR
southernminn.com

District's administration team smooths transition from pre-K to kindergarten

When it comes to kindergarten readiness, Olivia Sage says Faribault Public Schools makes sure young children are supported academically, socially and emotionally seriously. Once the district identified a need for a kindergarten transition plan that supports all families in the local community, district leaders began to collaborate and develop a series of events to offer throughout the year to children and families transitioning to kindergarten. The first of those events is the Kindergarten Cafe.
FARIBAULT, MN
WTOP

DC to offer expanded school choice, pre-K access to at-risk kids

Kids who are homeless or at risk in D.C. will have a better chance for enrollment at the city’s most sought-after schools. Newly enacted legislation allows for at-risk students to be considered at 11 of the city’s most desired charter schools, and nine D.C. Public Schools are also offering expanded consideration for enrollment in pre-K programs to eligible kids. Public schools are also offering expanded consideration for enrollment in pre-K programs to eligible kids.
WASHINGTON, DC
Meadville Tribune

Vernon Place Project receives $700K grant

Meadville Medical Center is the beneficiary of a $700,000 grant secured by Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks. Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County, announced the grant Monday. The funds will go toward phase II of the center's Vernon Place Project taking place along Route 322 and the Route 19 Corridor.
MEADVILLE, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meck Pre-K removes income eligibility for free program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More children in Mecklenburg County will be eligible to enroll in free pre-kindergarten next school year. In the past, children in the program had to come from families with a household income at or below 400% of the federal poverty level to qualify. This school year,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
College Media Network

Internship resources, opportunities offered to students

Internship opportunities can be daunting to look for while being one of over 40,000 students at the University, let alone not knowing how to go about finding one. Internships can offer benefits to students, such as increasing their chances of landing a job after graduation. Here’s a guide to how...
COLLEGES
njhcn.org

The JFK Pre-k Dental Program Is Ready for a Cavity-Free 2022!

United Way of Central Jersey and JFK Elementary School in Jamesburg once again thank NJHCN and the State Department of Health for funding JFK’s pre-k dental education initiative. What were we able to accomplish with our grant? Some highlights:. each year of the grant, we were able to furnish...
JAMESBURG, NJ
Harvard Crimson

DCE Uses Portable Technology to Support Students Learning Remotely

A professor in a Helix classroom lecturing to both in-person and remote students. By Courtesy of Harvard Division of Continuing Education. Instructors at the Harvard Division of Continuing Education can now accomodate teaching students learning both in person and remotely in nearly every classroom thanks to the portable technology software HELIX.
EDUCATION
grandforks.org

Connecting Interns and Businesses

Internships play a crucial role in recruitment and retention of young talent. InternGF is designed to increase the number of local internship offerings, aiding employers’ workforce recruitment and retention efforts. InternGF offers up to $3,500 to offset an intern’s salary. Employers can apply for up to two internships per year. Eligible applicants must be an early-to-mid-stage startup or a member organization of the EDC that can offer an internship not routinely found in the greater Grand Forks region. Startup companies are eligible for a match of 50% and EDC member companies are eligible for a match of 33%.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
GreenBiz

Preparing for today's ESG consulting jobs

Traditional consulting involves using the expertise of outside professionals to assist an organization in improving its performance. The management consultant provides detailed advice, objective insights and recommendations to a group of people working to achieve a specific goal. In contrast, today, corporate executives are surrounded by vocal stakeholders who demand...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Herald-Mail

Pre-K improves kindergarten readiness in Washington County Public Schools

Washington County prekindergarten students are ahead of the state average in their readiness for kindergarten, according to a Washington County Public Schools report. The findings of the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment report states that 42% of kindergarten students that completed Washington County Public Schools’ pre-K program demonstrated readiness for kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year. That means they were fully prepared for kindergarten this year, despite learning virtually through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
iebusinessdaily.com

CSUSB receives endowed scholarship

Cal State San Bernardino has received a $271,000 endowed scholarship that will help students pursue a career in supply chain or manufacturing-operations management. The scholarship was set up by the Association for Supply Chain Management – American Production and Inventory Control Society’s Inland Empire chapter, according to a statement on on the university’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Brookings Institution

Redefining pre-K success during COVID through outcomes-based financing

In 2019, the city of Memphis, Shelby County, First 8 Memphis, the Urban Child Institute, and the Community Outcomes Fund at Maycomb Capital launched a public-private partnership. The partnership utilizes outcomes-based financing to enable the city and county government to align their funds with outcomes in the community, in particular helping to ensure that pre-K students are on track and on grade level when they head into kindergarten. The near-term goal of the partnership is to expand high-quality pre-K to every low-income child in Shelby Country, Tennessee, and the long-term objective is kindergarten readiness and future educational success for every child.
MEMPHIS, TN

Community Policy