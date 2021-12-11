Pre-K Counts Director

Internships play a crucial role in recruitment and retention of young talent. InternGF is designed to increase the number of local internship offerings, aiding employers’ workforce recruitment and retention efforts. InternGF offers up to $3,500 to offset an intern’s salary. Employers can apply for up to two internships per year. Eligible applicants must be an early-to-mid-stage startup or a member organization of the EDC that can offer an internship not routinely found in the greater Grand Forks region. Startup companies are eligible for a match of 50% and EDC member companies are eligible for a match of 33%.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO