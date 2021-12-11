ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

aespa continue their tour of NYC by visiting the Empire State Building with 'Vogue'

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ladies of aespa, who began their tour of New York City with an open bus ride on 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' earlier this week, are now resuming...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

SantaCon back in NYC despite rise of Omicron variant

SantaCon, the notorious Christmas-themed bar crawl in New York City, has descended on Manhattan once again, after last year’s iteration was canceled due to Covid. Even before the worldwide pandemic, the event was notorious in the city, as hordes of red-and-white clad revelers would spend a weekend each year stumbling through the city, vomiting on the street, fighting each other, and in general earning their place on the naughty list.Now, this year’s renewed events comes as the Omicron variant has been in roughly half of US states. New York had 13 cases of Omicron in the city as of...
HEALTH
WWD

The Kid Laroi Performs at Empire State Building for Ami Opening Party

Click here to read the full article. Officially, The Kid Laroi is on hiatus. After a breakout year collaborating with artists like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus, the 18-year-old musician told his fans on Instagram that he was taking some time away from “everything” to focus on his debut album. But he returned to the stage for one brief night in New York — at the Empire State Building, no less — to help Parisian label Ami mark the opening of its first boutique in New York. “I love a good view. There’s nothing like this in Australia, let me tell...
CELEBRITIES
fox5ny.com

Tour guide documents NYC outdoor dining transformation in photos

NEW YORK - Before outdoor eateries were a thing in New York City, Peggy Taylor was a busy Harlem tour guide. She could never have imagined being unemployed or seeing the streets of New York quickly adopt a European vibe. However, when she saw the change occur during the pandemic, she knew she had to take action — and pictures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
myrtlebeachsc.com

Treat Yourself to an Amazing Holiday Lights Tours this Year in NYC!

While there are many beautiful holiday lights tours all over the United States, none are quite as spectacular as the ones in New York. Thousands of tourists come to NYC each year to experience the popular installations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Bronx. With the holidays fast approaching, this is the perfect time to get to know the best Christmas lights displays in the Big Apple and book NYC Holiday Lights Tours for a memorable experience!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be delivering an intimate concert at New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday in collaboration with iHeartRadio. The iHeartRadio Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran will feature the singer performing five songs and giving an exclusive interview to iHeartRadio personalities Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal.
MUSIC
NYLON

Aespa Make Extra Cute NYC Tourists On ‘The Daily Show’

Before aespa was the first K-pop girl group to join the Macy’s Thanksigving Day parade this year, they spent a day touring New York City with comedian Roy Wood Jr. for a segment on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, which aired on Tuesday. Giselle, Winter, Ningning and Karina...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Thanksgiving#Aespa#The Daily Show#Macy#Nyc
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York’s Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker, on the eve of the US-born singer, dancer and rights activist’s entrance to the Pantheon in Paris. Baker will become the first Black woman to be honored in the mausoleum, the...
POLITICS
New York Post

Julianne Moore and Trevor Noah tour same NYC digs

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore and comedian Trevor Noah were both spotted checking out the same West Chelsea units at 532 W. 20th St. within days of each other. Although they were hunting separately, both Moore and Noah have been making big real estate moves this year. In July, the “Still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
kpopstarz.com

aespa Giselle Draws Criticism Following Suicide Joke in Vogue Video

Aespa member Giselle is facing scrutiny for making a suicide joke during the group's video with Vogue. Keep on reading for all the details. aespa Giselle Faces Scrutiny Following Suicide Joke in Vogue Video. On December 11, Vogue uploaded a video to their official YouTube channel titled "24 Hours With...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
irei.com

NYC’s American Copper Buildings to Sell for $850m

Manhattan’s American Copper Buildings, a pair of luxury apartment towers, are being sold for about $850 million in one of New York’s biggest residential deals since the pandemic began, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The sellers were JDS Development Group and Baupost Group. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Chef-Provocateur Alex Stupak Expands His NYC Empire With a New Empellón Taqueria

A decade ago, the punk pastry chef at Wylie Dufresne’s wd~50 made headlines by scrapping the pâte à choux and unexpectedly opening a Mexican spot. Today, chef Alex Stupak, who built the highly acclaimed restaurant group Empellón from that West Village taqueria, is raising eyebrows for something else—his restraint. On Friday, Dec. 3, the restaurateur is opening the second installment of Empellón Taqueria, in Waterline Square, a residential area near Columbus Circle. Like its counterpart in the West Village, the new location will be a neighborhood eatery, serving seasonal variations on guacamole, tacos, quesadillas and margs. While the two spaces look drastically...
RESTAURANTS
brooklynvegan.com

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on tour (NYC this month)

Jeff Goldblum and his jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are back on the road, with select dates between now and the spring around the U.S. He plays Los Angeles tonight (12/1) at The Sun Rose West (tickets), and will be in NYC in just a couple weeks for a return visit to Le Poisson Rouge on December 17 (tickets).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allkpop.com

PIXY continues to tease upcoming single 'Call Me' with special acapella clip

PIXY is continuing to raise anticipation for their next single!. On December 13 KST, the rookie girl group unveiled a Christmas special acapella clip of their upcoming single "Call Me." In the clip, a vintage film-like video plays across the screen, with a sample of the song's lyrics as well as the members' vocal performance being released for the first time.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Celebrity style magazine Star1 selects 'Best Dressed' female celebrities from the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

Buzz about this weekend's '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' continues to pour in!. On December 13 KST, Korean celebrity and fashion magazine Star1 named three female celebrities who they consider the 'Best Dressed' from this year's event. The three selected, in no particular order, were actress Jo Bo Ah, 'Street Woman Fighter' contestant and professional dancer Noze, and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung.
WORLD
brooklynvegan.com

Tame Impala adds 2nd NYC show to 2022 tour

Tame Impala recently announced a 2022 tour, with North American dates through the spring, and including an NYC show on March 14 at Barclays Center. They've now added a second NYC show happening the next night at the same venue, on March 15 at Barclays Center. Tickets go on sale Thursday, 12/16 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, 12/14 at 12 PM.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy