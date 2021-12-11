aespa continue their tour of NYC by visiting the Empire State Building with 'Vogue'

A decade ago, the punk pastry chef at Wylie Dufresne’s wd~50 made headlines by scrapping the pâte à choux and unexpectedly opening a Mexican spot. Today, chef Alex Stupak, who built the highly acclaimed restaurant group Empellón from that West Village taqueria, is raising eyebrows for something else—his restraint.
On Friday, Dec. 3, the restaurateur is opening the second installment of Empellón Taqueria, in Waterline Square, a residential area near Columbus Circle. Like its counterpart in the West Village, the new location will be a neighborhood eatery, serving seasonal variations on guacamole, tacos, quesadillas and margs.
While the two spaces look drastically...
