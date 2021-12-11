ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Tree Hill Present: Pillow Talk (in NYC)

 2 days ago

You’re invited to a sleepover at Two Tree Hill’s House! Musical comedy darlings, JD and...

Jes Tom: Less Lonely (in NYC)

Jes Tom presents an hour of standup comedy on sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world. *Please note this event will be mixed seated/standing. Arrive early for best seat selection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jatty Robinson Live (Comedy) Album Recording (in NYC)

This Comedy show will be taped “live” as Comedian Jatty Robinson records his 1st comedy album! This star-studded night will be hosted by Petey Deabreu (Comedy Central), featuring, Norah Yahya (Two Bearded Ladies) and Jonas Jeannot (Bric TV) for our 7:30 PM ET show as well as Aminah Imani (Comedy Central), Alex Babbitt (HBO All Def) and Zilla Vodnas (Zilla Vision) for our 9:30 PM ET show.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Fabulous Ladies of Fitness Present: Deck the Hall & Oates (in LA)

For the first time ever, The Fabulous Ladies of Fitness (FLOF) are re-booting their renowned holiday party, Deck the Hall & Oates, here in Los Angeles!. Along with guest DJ The Lord, FLOF will spin all of Daryl and John’s greatest hits, plus FLOF’s singular blend of retro R&B, soundtrack gems & smooth 80s jamz from Phil Collins, DeBarge, and Toto, plus holiday ballads from the Lonely Island, Wham!, Tchaikovsky, and Queen!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ryan
Steve Martin Presents (in NYC)

Okay, Steve Martin doesn’t present, but Andrew Dismukes and Michael Good do, and their jokes and funny friends are just as good as Steve Martin’s. Andrew’s a stand-up comedian known for Saturday Night Live and the New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2017 and has performed at several other festivals, including Moontower Comedy Festival, Comedy Central’s Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival. Michael’s a stand-up comedian who writes for Who Wants $2.69 with Martin Urbano, has performed on SF Sketchfest, Moontower Comedy Festival, Dallas Comedy Festival, Beast Village Comedy Festival, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Motor City Comedy Festival and Hell Yes Fest.
ENTERTAINMENT
LGBT+ on The Mic Tao Comedy Patio (in LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). Must wear mask to go in and use the bathroom.
ENTERTAINMENT
Forgive Me, Daddy with Chris Welles & Edson Montenegro (in NYC)

2 sisters take you to heaven, to hell, and to the bathhouse. Through a mix of stand-up, sketch, and chaotic shenanigans, Edson Montenegro (they/them) and Chris Welles (she/her, he/him) bare their souls in the gayest way possible. Featuring Ian Lockwood & Reid Pope. Starts 8:30PM ET. **PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**
TV & VIDEOS
NILES ABSTON’S BIG ASS HOLIDAY PARTY (in LA)

Niles is taping his hour set one more time before the year is over in preparation for his new special shooting in 2022! Sponsored by EAZE. Hosted by Bri Giger and featuring Haley OC, Alice Hamilton and Chaz Carter. Music by Duece Flame and DJ Kid Tim. Starts 8:15PM PT.
MUSIC
Anna Seregina: Work in Prog (in LA)

As of today, Anna Seregina doesn’t have a description for this show – which, ultimately, is the true description of this show. It will be developed over the course of three rehearsals and contain elements of clown, character, non-stand-up, tastefully consulting LiveJournal, brain hemorrhaging, asking her therapist, “is this ok?” as well as classic stand-up.
TV & VIDEOS
ART presents A Holiday Potluck! (in NYC)

ART presents: A Holiday Potluck! Our friends are bringing their talents to this year’s holiday love fest: improv, sketch, characters, stand up, storytelling & a live musical performance!. Come celebrate the holidays with ART and some incredibly talented friends in this one time only variety show. ART is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Very Very Black Variety Show (in NYC)

Live and in color from Littlefield, Glasses Global Presents: A Very Very Black Variety Show. You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna sing, you’re gonna dance – so throw on those Saturday night pants. Coming to the stage are some of the funniest cats around. So hysterical you...
TV & VIDEOS
Jen Kirkman: OK, Gen-X Album Taping (in NYC)

Jen Kirkman has not performed in Brooklyn since 2019 – that’s all about to change! Catch a residency of five shows where one of those nights (…Or a little of all, who cares! You don’t need to know!) Jen will be recording her latest comedy album “Ok, Gen-X” to be released in 2022. This is Jen’s only headlining tour date in 2021 and her first since hiding in her home all of 2020 .
BROOKLYN, NY
IMPRO(vs)TANDUP (in NYC)

IMPRO(vs)TANDUP brings the best improvisers and stand-up comedians together for a cross-discipline cagematch (not really): Improvisers and stand ups do what they do best and then switch places to try their hand at the other. Improv from NightCap (Ben Rameaka, Monique Moses, Molly Thomas, Lydia Hensler, and Doug Moe!) Stand...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fire Starters: A Flaming Hot Comedy Show (in NYC)

Presented by Alex Kim and Divya Gunasekaran, Fire Starters showcases NYC’s funniest women and LGBTQIA+ comedians. Headliner: Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show) Zach Zimmerman (The New Yorker) Norah Yahya (New York Comedy Festival) Gabby Jordan Brown (Anne Hathaway Presents) Claire Siemietkowski (Pretty Funny Comedy) 9:30pm ET Doors / 10:00pm ET...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CHRISTMAS BOY with Tommy McNamara (in NYC)

Comedian Tommy McNamara (The Onion, Stand By Your Band) hosts this festive annual evening of original holiday music, holiday themed covers, and this year, an original never-before-seen Christmas play. This show will feature comedy from Joe Pera, Mary Houlihan, and more!. 7:00pm ET Doors / 7:30pm ET Show. $10 GA.
MUSIC
the comedy shop (in NYC)

All groups will be socially distanced from other groups. Audience REQUIRED to wear mask when not eating or drinking. Tables and chairs will be disinfected between shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Under the Tree with Jackie Beat (in LA)

Yes, the undisputed queen of crass Christmas carols is full of the holiday spirit and more lit than that annoying neighbor’s house! And it’s all because she’s just so damn happy to be back with her first nativity-knockin’, Santa-smackin’, menorah-manglin’ LIVE holiday show in over 2 years!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ian Lockwood’s Girlfriend Pageant (in NYC)

25 women compete to be pop-star-comedian Ian Lockwood’s heterosexual girlfriend! With 5 rounds — Gown & Age, Talent, Gift, Verisimilitude, and Emotional Support — any of these beautiful women could be crowned Ian’s Girlfriend. With stand up from last year’s winner in from Chicago, Kristi Durkin, and a musical performance from Ian himself.
CELEBRITIES

