Two Tree Hill Present: Pillow Talk (in NYC)

Okay, Steve Martin doesn’t present, but Andrew Dismukes and Michael Good do, and their jokes and funny friends are just as good as Steve Martin’s. Andrew’s a stand-up comedian known for Saturday Night Live and the New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2017 and has performed at several other festivals, including Moontower Comedy Festival, Comedy Central’s Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival. Michael’s a stand-up comedian who writes for Who Wants $2.69 with Martin Urbano, has performed on SF Sketchfest, Moontower Comedy Festival, Dallas Comedy Festival, Beast Village Comedy Festival, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Motor City Comedy Festival and Hell Yes Fest.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO