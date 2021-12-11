ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Britton Presents: Jo Firestone (in NYC)

 2 days ago

Jo Firestone stars as Sarah on Joe Pera Talks with You on Adult Swim. She just released a standup special called ‘Good Timing’ on Peacock, wherein she trained senior citizens to do standup during the pandemic. Brad Evans & Nick Ciarelli are online pranksters who...

Fire Starters: A Flaming Hot Comedy Show (in NYC)

Presented by Alex Kim and Divya Gunasekaran, Fire Starters showcases NYC’s funniest women and LGBTQIA+ comedians. Headliner: Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show) Zach Zimmerman (The New Yorker) Norah Yahya (New York Comedy Festival) Gabby Jordan Brown (Anne Hathaway Presents) Claire Siemietkowski (Pretty Funny Comedy) 9:30pm ET Doors / 10:00pm ET...
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: Clayton native Jo Firestone on ‘Joe Pera Talks With You,’ podcasting and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In the few years since his sweetly Midwestern hit TV show premiered on Adult Swim, Joe Pera has introduced viewers to many wonderful things, regularly breaking the fourth wall to share his understated and endearing insights on everything from grocery shopping to sleeping.
New York Post

Julianne Moore and Trevor Noah tour same NYC digs

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore and comedian Trevor Noah were both spotted checking out the same West Chelsea units at 532 W. 20th St. within days of each other. Although they were hunting separately, both Moore and Noah have been making big real estate moves this year. In July, the “Still...
thecomedybureau.com

IMPRO(vs)TANDUP (in NYC)

IMPRO(vs)TANDUP brings the best improvisers and stand-up comedians together for a cross-discipline cagematch (not really): Improvisers and stand ups do what they do best and then switch places to try their hand at the other. Improv from NightCap (Ben Rameaka, Monique Moses, Molly Thomas, Lydia Hensler, and Doug Moe!) Stand...
Hot Bits (in NYC)

Comedians are going to do their jokes right after eating some spicy food. We don’t know exactly how it’ll shake out, but we can guarantee one thing: the jokes will definitely be hot. Here are the comics on the bill!. Menuhin Hart (Comedy Central) Pedro Gonzalez (Colbert) Deno DeMartino (New...
Rice Paddy (in NYC)

12/5 LINE-UP Mic Nguyen (Asian Not Asian Podcast, Hack City) Sabrina Wu (Disney +, Boston Comedy Festival) Shenuque Tissera (We Fixed It!, NY Sketchfest, San Diego Comedy Fest) Alex Kim (YAAASFest, Firestarters) Jes Tom (Just For Laughs, StandUp NBC) Dominique Nisperos (UCB, FunnyorDie, LA Improv) Pooja Reddy (Kutti Gang, NYT)
Ian Lockwood’s Girlfriend Pageant (in NYC)

25 women compete to be pop-star-comedian Ian Lockwood’s heterosexual girlfriend! With 5 rounds — Gown & Age, Talent, Gift, Verisimilitude, and Emotional Support — any of these beautiful women could be crowned Ian’s Girlfriend. With stand up from last year’s winner in from Chicago, Kristi Durkin, and a musical performance from Ian himself.
Dynamic Banter LIVE (in NYC)

Close your eyes and the picture the last time you laughed so hard with your friends you couldn’t breathe. That’s what Dynamic Banter is like. Not for you though, for Mike and Steve. You’re just there listening. At the end of each episode we all have 100 new inside jokes together.That’s the Dynamic Banter podcast. In all honesty, there’s no good reason for you to listen to Dynamic Banter, but a lot of people do and they seem to really enjoy it for some reason. Mike and Steve would like to officially invite you to the DB party but will 100% understand if you’ve got something else going on. This is Dynamic Banter with Mike Falzone and Steve Zaragoza.
Steve Martin Presents (in NYC)

Okay, Steve Martin doesn’t present, but Andrew Dismukes and Michael Good do, and their jokes and funny friends are just as good as Steve Martin’s. Andrew’s a stand-up comedian known for Saturday Night Live and the New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2017 and has performed at several other festivals, including Moontower Comedy Festival, Comedy Central’s Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival. Michael’s a stand-up comedian who writes for Who Wants $2.69 with Martin Urbano, has performed on SF Sketchfest, Moontower Comedy Festival, Dallas Comedy Festival, Beast Village Comedy Festival, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Motor City Comedy Festival and Hell Yes Fest.
Juicy (in NYC)

JUICY is an hour of pure stand-up comedy that’s never from concentrate. Join comedian and host Dave Mizzoni (Gayme Show, Rupaul’s Drag Race) as he welcomes a cast of high energy comics to tell their juiciest stories on The Q’s main stage. Featuring: Molly Austin, John Trowbridge,...
Jatty Robinson Live (Comedy) Album Recording (in NYC)

This Comedy show will be taped “live” as Comedian Jatty Robinson records his 1st comedy album! This star-studded night will be hosted by Petey Deabreu (Comedy Central), featuring, Norah Yahya (Two Bearded Ladies) and Jonas Jeannot (Bric TV) for our 7:30 PM ET show as well as Aminah Imani (Comedy Central), Alex Babbitt (HBO All Def) and Zilla Vodnas (Zilla Vision) for our 9:30 PM ET show.
CHRISTMAS BOY with Tommy McNamara (in NYC)

Comedian Tommy McNamara (The Onion, Stand By Your Band) hosts this festive annual evening of original holiday music, holiday themed covers, and this year, an original never-before-seen Christmas play. This show will feature comedy from Joe Pera, Mary Houlihan, and more!. 7:00pm ET Doors / 7:30pm ET Show. $10 GA.
Mint on Card Comedy (near LA)

It’s a holiday miracle as we’re back with another killer lineup of our favorite alumni at Blast from the Past!. We’re hitting the ground running with our second show back featuring:. Alice Hamilton (Roast Battle) Danny Palumbo (Good Morning Mister, The Macaroni Zone) Dave Waite (Live From...
Pick of the Day: Hari Kondabolu-New Material Night (in NYC) 1/2

The march of comedians returning to the stage from their pandemic sabbatical continues and we’re thankful that more and more of our favorite voices in comedy are taking the mic once again and offering their perspective and blessed levity for what is likely the most insane times of most of our lives.
Hell Yeah! (in NYC)

J.P. McDade (Comedy Central) Chloe Radcliffe (The Tonight Show) Kevin McGloin(Prohibition Comedy)
danny palumbo

Even though so much time has passed since the last Femmes the Rules, the live comedy show where men get interrupted, it seems as though, in 2021, that men haven’t learned to shut up when they need to be shutting up. Thank goodness that Femmes the Rules is making...
amy silverberg

