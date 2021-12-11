ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Amazon warehouse collapses with workers inside as deadly tornadoes rip through five US states

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vz4iB_0dK8Veq200

A major winter storm that began early on Friday has left a trail of destruction in the US as it ripped through five states, leading to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois and multiple deaths reported across the country.

Fifty people are “likely” to have been killed in tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky, the Washington Post quoted governor Andy Beshear as saying. The governor had declared a state of emergency in the early hours of Saturday, activating the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police. He said an update with emergency management officials would be given at 5am on Saturday to assess the damage.

At least three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, while one died and several were injured at an Arkansas nursing home. Missouri reported one fatality from the storms.

Emergency vehicles reached the Amazon fulfilment centre to begin rescue operations late on Friday night near Edwardsville, where a wall about the length of a football field collapsed, along with the roof above it.

Though the number of people injured in the incident was not immediately clear, at least one person was flown by helicopter to a hospital, reported the Associated Press. Earlier, the Emergency Management Agency of Collinsville, Illinois called it a “mass casualty incident” while one official told Fox News affiliate KTVI-TV that over 100 people were believed to be inside the building working the night shift at the time of the collapse.

Edwardsville police chief Mike Fillback said that those who were in the building were taken to the police station in Pontoon Beach for evaluation, as the rescue team still sifted through the rubble to determine whether anyone was trapped inside.

One woman outside, Sarah Bierman, said she was very worried about her husband, who works at the warehouse.

“I talked to him about eight o’clock tonight, a little before I texted him, and he was returning to the warehouse to drop his van off,” she was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“And I haven’t heard from him since, I just heard through the news and we live in Edwardsville; we lost power. So I decided to come down here to see what was going on, and I had no idea the building looked that bad. And I’m just; I’m worried sick.”

Illinois governor JB Pritzker tweeted: “My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources.

“Our [Illinois State Police] and [Ready Illinois] are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation.”

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement Friday night. “We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

While the storm is affecting a large area that forecasters said could stretch to as much as half the country , the first deadly incident was reported at Monette Manor, a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas.

At least one resident was killed and five seriously injured after a tornado ripped through the facility at about 8.15pm on Friday night, trapping around 20 people inside the collapsing building, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told the Associated Press.

Though the building was cleared within 90 minutes of its collapse and everyone believed to have been inside the building at the time has been accounted for, Mr Day said the search is still on as the crew fear the possibility of additional victims inside the debris.

"It looks like it’s pretty much destroyed," Mr Day said of the building. "... It happens quick but apparently there was a little bit of time with tornado sirens going off." Some residents were found in the basement "and were prepared for this," he said.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Amazon worker ‘who tried to warn colleagues’ is first victim named after more than 70 killed by tornadoes

An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois is among the first people identified of the at least 70 people killed by a cluster tornadoes that tore through six US states overnight.Clayton Cope, 29, a maintenance worker, was among at least six confirmed dead at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where the tornadoes nearly leveled parts of the facility belonging to the online retailer. Carla Cope, Clayton’s mother, told The Daily Beast on Saturday that she had warned her son to “get to shelter,” but that he wanted to warn his colleagues of what was coming first.“He just said...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Dramatic drone video captures deadly tornado devastation in light of day

Devastating images rarely seen outside of a fictionalized disaster film played out across televisions nationwide Saturday, as the nation woke up to see the devastation left behind by a series of catastrophic tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other neighboring states overnight. In Mayfield, one of Kentucky's hardest hit towns,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
US News and World Report

Amazon Driver Died in Bathroom Sheltering From Tornado With Colleagues

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) -Amazon cargo driver Austin J. McEwen, 26, was an only child who loved to listen to rapper Mac Miller and hunt with his friends. He died trying to shelter from a powerful tornado https://www.reuters.com/world/us/injuries-reported-after-roof-collapse-amazon-warehouse-illinois-ap-2021-12-11 in the bathroom at an Amazon.com warehouse on Friday night, according to a coworker.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Independent

Before and after satellite images reveal shocking extent of tornadoes’ destruction

Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
westernmassnews.com

Before-and-after images show scale of tornadoes' devastation

(CNN) -- Dozens of people are feared dead after at least 30 tornadoes tore through at least six states late Friday and early Saturday. Among the collapsed buildings is a candle factory in Kentucky, a nursing home in Arkansas and an Amazon warehouse in western Illinois. "It's changed the landscape...
ENVIRONMENT
Island Packet Online

‘We all went flying,’ Kentucky family says after tornado sucked them out of bathroom

A Kentucky family was left shaken, bloodied, bruised and in grief after a tornado ripped them from a Dawson Springs home and sent them flying. More than 48 hours after tornadoes touched down across western Kentucky over the weekend, the family said their baby died at a hospital. The baby, whose name is Oaklynn, initially survived while being strapped in a car seat.
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

Missing inmate from candle factory collapse

Mayfield, Ky. next day coverage after tornado damage. Search and recovery efforts continue in Edwardsville, Ill. following a tornado that hit an Amazon warehouse. Many residents who live in Mayfield, Ky. are left to pick up the pieces of the storm damage. Gov. Parson: At least two killed in Pemiscot...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Amazon Warehouse#Extreme Weather#The Washington Post#The Kentucky State Police#The Associated Press#Fox News#Ktvi Tv
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Deadliest tornado in U.S. history hit the Midwest nearly a century ago

Nearly a century before tornadoes tore through parts of the Midwest and Tennessee River Valley on Friday night, the deadliest tornado outbreak in U.S. history ripped across almost the same region, causing unmatched devastation. The Tri-State Tornado occurred on March 18, 1925. The tornado was a mile wide at times,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Kentucky weatherman films tornado 'ground zero'

The governor of the US state of Kentucky has said that more than 70 people were killed by tornadoes on Friday night. Meteorologist Noah Bergren filmed the "utter devastation" of the tornadoes in the town of Mayfield and spoke to the BBC about what he saw. More on this story:...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
MySanAntonio

How Friday night's rare and deadly December tornado outbreak unfolded

A devastating outbreak of tornadoes swept through parts of the Midwest and Tennessee River Valley Friday night, and is poised to become the worst on record to strike the United States during December. Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects the death toll in his state alone to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
Insider

The six victims of the Illinois Amazon warehouse roof collapse included a new mother and a 26-year-old driver who was at the end of his shift

Illinois officials have identified the six victims of the Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville that occurred as tornadoes and severe weather struck the area. While recovery efforts are ongoing, there are "no additional reports of people missing" at this time, Edwardsville police said in a press release. Deandre S. Morrow,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Independent

The Independent

377K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy