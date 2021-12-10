The Historical Journey Under the Mistletoe

This week, Editor Ashley Meza and Writer Jazmine Henning share songs that give them nostaligic feelings about the upcoming holidays and gloomy weather. White Teeth Teens, A.K.A the popular kids. We all know who they are when we think of them from our high school days. Stereotypically, having white teeth is usually the epitome of being clean and popular, hence the term White Teeth Teens. This song gives me a nostalgic feeling because it was released during the peak of Tumblr in 2013, and what screams “I was a wallflower with a Tumblr blog in high school” more than a Lorde playlist. Being home for the holidays means that there is a very real possibility of running into some of the old popular kids at a Target. Just remember we’ve got our methods to avoid them and they don’t have any power anymore. — Ashley Meza.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO